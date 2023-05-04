Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crews fight 2 fires in Aurora area

Authorities said the incidents appear coincidental.

By Staff reports
Today at 10:27 PM

AURORA — Firefighters battled two seemingly unrelated blazes in close proximity Wednesday night, requiring the assistance of several neighboring agencies.

The first fire was reported to a garage and multiple vehicles on the 5400 block of County Road 100 in White Township just after 7 p.m., according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. No one was injured as the homeowners attempted to extinguish it with a garden hose.

Some 20 minutes later, as crews continued to battle that blaze, another fire was reported in a house on the 5400 block of Poplar Street in Aurora. The sheriff's office said flames were visible from the basement and additional crews were requested, but that structure also was unoccupied.

"There were no reported injuries to anyone in either fire, and it appears that the fires are not connected, nor are they suspicious in nature, but rather a coincidence in their proximity to each other," Sgt. Wayne Toewe reported.

The Aurora, Hoyt Lakes, Palo and Lakeland fire departments all responded, as did the East Range Police Department. No damage estimates were immediately available as crews remained on both scenes around 10 p.m.

The sheriff's office is investigating both incidents with assistance from the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
