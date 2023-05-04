Crews fight 2 fires in Aurora area

AURORA — Firefighters battled two seemingly unrelated blazes in close proximity Wednesday night, requiring the assistance of several neighboring agencies.

The first fire was reported to a garage and multiple vehicles on the 5400 block of County Road 100 in White Township just after 7 p.m., according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. No one was injured as the homeowners attempted to extinguish it with a garden hose.

Some 20 minutes later, as crews continued to battle that blaze, another fire was reported in a house on the 5400 block of Poplar Street in Aurora. The sheriff's office said flames were visible from the basement and additional crews were requested, but that structure also was unoccupied.

"There were no reported injuries to anyone in either fire, and it appears that the fires are not connected, nor are they suspicious in nature, but rather a coincidence in their proximity to each other," Sgt. Wayne Toewe reported.

The Aurora, Hoyt Lakes, Palo and Lakeland fire departments all responded, as did the East Range Police Department. No damage estimates were immediately available as crews remained on both scenes around 10 p.m.

The sheriff's office is investigating both incidents with assistance from the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office.