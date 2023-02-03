99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crawford appointed to State Board of Public Defense

Carl Crawford is the human rights officer for the city of Duluth.

web carl.jpg
Carl Crawford
File / News Tribune
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
February 03, 2023 04:46 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Carl Crawford, human rights officer for the city of Duluth, has been appointed to the State Board of Public Defense. The office of Gov. Tim Walz announced the appointment Friday afternoon.

Crawford said he feels honored, excited and humbled to have been chosen to join the board as a public member. He will work with public defenders across the state to ensure clients in the criminal and juvenile system are fairly represented, and attorneys are paid fairly for their work. The State Board of Public Defense is a Judicial Branch Agency.

"I'm just looking forward to working with that part of the legal field," Crawford said. "Human rights scatters throughout all systems. I'm really looking forward to learning a lot more and being part of a solution and working together."

Walz selected Crawford selected for the position from eight applicants. Crawford will be one of three public members on the board, replacing Elizer Darris of the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

His term begins Feb. 8 and expires Jan. 4, 2027.

Related Topics: DULUTHDULUTH HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Laura Butterbrodt covers health for the Duluth News Tribune. She has a bachelor of arts in journalism from South Dakota State University and has been working as a reporter in Minnesota and South Dakota since 2014.
What To Read Next
The Vineyard Church on Arrowhead Road.
Local
Duluth church suspends 2 employees; police investigating misconduct allegations
Authorities said they are looking into "complaints of assaults from victims" related to the Vineyard Church.
February 03, 2023 04:58 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
file: cold weather.jpg
Local
Duluth wakes up to coldest morning of winter
School canceled due to extreme wind chills, but a warm-up coming fast
February 03, 2023 07:45 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Barking dog, 12-year-old girl may have saved Duluth family
Also in today’s episode, Arena League puts Duluth on shortlist for football team
February 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, truck shot during Northland strike
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
February 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse