Crawford appointed to State Board of Public Defense

DULUTH — Carl Crawford, human rights officer for the city of Duluth, has been appointed to the State Board of Public Defense. The office of Gov. Tim Walz announced the appointment Friday afternoon.

Crawford said he feels honored, excited and humbled to have been chosen to join the board as a public member. He will work with public defenders across the state to ensure clients in the criminal and juvenile system are fairly represented, and attorneys are paid fairly for their work. The State Board of Public Defense is a Judicial Branch Agency.

"I'm just looking forward to working with that part of the legal field," Crawford said. "Human rights scatters throughout all systems. I'm really looking forward to learning a lot more and being part of a solution and working together."

Walz selected Crawford selected for the position from eight applicants. Crawford will be one of three public members on the board, replacing Elizer Darris of the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

His term begins Feb. 8 and expires Jan. 4, 2027.