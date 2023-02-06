Court sends wood plant review back to Cohasset

COHASSET — The city of Cohasset did not provide enough evidence to prove an environmental impact statement was unnecessary for a proposed wood plant, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday.

The court sent the issue back to the city to reconsider and issue a revised decision on whether two wetland issues should require an environmental impact statement of Huber Engineered Woods' plan to build an oriented strand board, or OBS, plant on 400 acres next to Minnesota Power's Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset.

However, the court said the city's determination that the "project does not have the potential to cause significant environmental effects based on air emissions and timber harvesting" was supported by "substantial evidence in the record."

Specifically, the court's decision cited the lack of evidence in two wetland-related issues: whether eliminating wetlands would trigger a mandatory environmental impact statement and whether planned wetland filling would have "significant environmental effects."

"The city flatly proclaims that construction of the facility will not change the condition of the wetlands, but it points to no scientific analysis supporting this proclamation," said the opinion written by Judge Lucinda Jesson.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe challenged Cohasset's March 2022 decision to accept a less-stringent environmental assessment worksheet. The band's reservation is just 1 mile from the project's proposed location, but the band has said it was not consulted before the project's announcement in 2021.

"We're very encouraged by the opinion," Christopher Murray, legal director of the Leech Lake Band, said in an interview with the News Tribune on Monday afternoon. "Even though it's not a direct order to prepare an (environmental impact statement) ... it does require the city to go back and review, specifically, the issues that we raised."

The court's decision also said the city failed to investigate how wetland replacement and permit controls would protect wild-rice beds on the downstream Blackwater Creek during the facility's construction.

Murray said he's glad the court took the band's comments on the environmental review seriously.

"We're hopeful that the precedent in this case establishes a framework for environmental impact statements and (environmental assessment worksheets) in the future to consider treaty resources and treaty-protected rights in a more robust way across the state of Minnesota for all tribal nations," Murray said.

Monday's decision reintroduces a scenario the company and its supporters sought to avoid: an environmental impact statement, a rigorous review of the project's environmental effects and an examination of alternatives that could take about one year to complete.

Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

A facility of Huber’s size, 800,000 square feet, would typically trigger an environmental impact statement, but the Minnesota Legislature passed a law that specifically exempts the project from such a study.

The $400 million project, heralded as potentially bringing in 158 much-needed jobs to the region, supporting the logging industry and helping offset the effects of Minnesota Power's Boswell plant going coal-free by 2035, quickly had support from state and local officials who promised millions in grants and loans for the plant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked how potential delays in the environmental review and permitting process could affect the project, a Huber spokesperson said in an email: "Huber is evaluating the impact of today’s decision and we have no specific comments to offer at this time."

The city did not immediately respond to the News Tribune's requests for comment.

Chief Judge Susan Segal joined Jesson in Monday's Court of Appeals decision, but Judge Matthew Johnson dissented.

In his dissent, he said there was enough evidence showing the project would not change the type of wetlands, citing the city's environmental consultant, who said the "remaining acreage of the public waters wetlands will not change" because stormwater would be managed under its water discharge permit.

"The consultant’s statements concerning the two wetlands constitutes substantial evidence because, among other reasons, a reasonable person would accept the statements as adequate to support a conclusion," Johnson wrote in his dissent.

The three-judge panel was unanimous in determining there was enough evidence to prove air emissions and timber harvesting would not pose significant environmental effects.