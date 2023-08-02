Court says MPCA did not take 'hard look' at NorthMet permit

ST. PAUL — Minnesota regulators did not adequately consider whether a key water permit for a proposed copper-nickel mine would comply with the Clean Water Act and did not take seriously federal regulators' concerns, which were left out of the public record, on the permit, the Minnesota Supreme Court said in a decision.

In a 68-page opinion issued Wednesday morning, Justice G. Barry Anderson wrote that because the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency in 2018 awarded the NorthMet project a national pollutant discharge elimination system permit, without seriously considering concerns raised by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the state agency must now allow the EPA to provide written comments on the permit.

The NorthMet project, a proposed open-pit mine, processing facility and tailings basin near Hoyt Lakes and Babbitt, is being developed by NewRange Copper Nickel, the joint venture between PolyMet and Teck formed earlier this year.

"Based on this combination of danger signals, we conclude that the MPCA did not take a 'hard look' at the salient problems and did not genuinely engage in reasoned decision-making. ... The MPCA failed to make a record of or explain the basis for its request that the EPA not provide written comments on the draft permit during the public comment period, the MPCA failed to document significant concerns expressed by the EPA, the MPCA failed to explain its response to the concerns expressed by the EPA, and the MPCA generally failed to document its communications with the EPA," Anderson wrote.

A state district court judge in 2020 found that MPCA sought to avoid "bad press" by asking the EPA to read their comments on the permit over the phone instead of in writing, effectively keeping concerns out of the public record.

A separate EPA’s Office of Inspector General in April 2021 said the federal agency failed to follow its own procedures by reading the comments over the phone to the MPCA instead of in writing, which kept the comments, including concerns, private.

"The motivation of the MPCA to avoid public scrutiny, as found by the district court, is not only contrary to the purposes of the Minnesota Administrative Procedure Act, but also is inconsistent with the cooperative federalism model of the CWA (Clean Water Act) and the primary objective of the CWA to 'restore and maintain' the nation’s waters," Anderson wrote.

Without an adequate administrative record, Anderson said the court could not resolve issues regarding the Clean Water Act, water quality-based effluent limits, compliance with downstream water quality standards and requirements of the Great Lakes Initiative.

The court sent the permit back to the MPCA so the EPA could provide written comments on the final permit. The MPCA can then respond to the EPA comments.

"If the EPA declines to comment, the MPCA should make a record of how it resolved the concerns raised by EPA during the permitting process," Anderson wrote.

Local Army Corps revokes key Northmet copper-nickel mine permit The permit "does not ensure compliance with water quality requirements of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa," according to the Army Corps.

The NorthMet project still faces a number of lawsuits. And in June, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers revoked a key federal discharge permit after determining it "does not ensure compliance with water quality requirements of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa." The company can still reapply for the permit.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.