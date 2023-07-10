Court declares alleged Grand Marais killer mentally ill, dangerous

GRAND MARAIS — The man charged with killing a 77-year-old in an "unprovoked" home invasion suffers from severe paranoia, delusions and hallucinations, according to psychological reports.

Levi William Axtell, 27, was found incompetent to stand trial Monday for the intentional second-degree murder of Lawrence Vincent Scully. Judge Michael Cuzzo's order came just days after Axtell was civilly committed as a dangerous and chemically dependent person with mental illness.

Axtell, according to court documents, admitted to fatally bludgeoning Scully with a shovel and moose antler, several years after he had first accused the elderly victim of stalking his young daughter. Scully had been convicted of a child sex crime more than 40 years prior, but authorities indicated there was no apparent incident leading up to the fatal March 8 attack.

"(Axtell) appears to see himself as a 'hero' for having killed the alleged victim, and believes that others are likely 'relieved this was taken care of,'" court-appointed examiner Mischelle Vietanen wrote in a report. "The killing was related to significant hopelessness and (Axtell's) feeling that he had nothing to lose."

Recommending commitment to a secure treatment facility, Vietanen added: "(Axtell) has justified the killing of the alleged victim and is unable or unwilling to take responsibility for making decisions to interrupt a repeat of impulsive, harmful behaviors."

Axtell and his attorneys did not contest the commitment proceedings or the criminal court's finding that he is incompetent to proceed.

Axtell, according to a criminal complaint, went directly to the Cook County Law Enforcement Center after killing Scully, confessing he had struck the victim some 15-20 times with a spade-style shovel before he "finished him off" with a large antler. Scully, a 2014 mayoral candidate, was found "obviously dead" in the home, 1109 E. Fifth St., from what a medical examiner described as blunt-force head injuries.

The defendant had previously sought a protective order in April 2018, alleging that Scully was "stalking and attempting to groom" his then-22-month-old daughter by engaging in activities such as trying to talk to her while she was on walks at day care. However, Cuzzo denied a permanent order after a hearing, ruling that the "allegations are not proven."

Scully was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in Kanabec County in 1979 — a case that garnered attention during his mayoral run — and other protective orders had been sought against him in his final years alleging abuse and harassment.

Axtell reportedly told deputies that he had known Scully for a long time and believed he would re-offend against children, again stating that he had seen the victim "parked in his vehicle at locations where children were present."

A mental health evaluation was ordered in March, with defense attorney Christa Groshek telling the court she had seen "a fluctuation of his stability," and raising concerns that Axtell may pose a danger to himself or others while held at the Lake County Jail.

The commitment petition filed by Lake County Public Health and Human Services also indicates Axtell was "deemed a high risk of suicide" at the jail, with medication and regular visits from Lake View Medical Clinic practitioners failing to improve his situation.

Documents indicate Vietnanen diagnosed Axtell with "schizoaffective disorder due to persisting auditory and visual hallucination, delusions, paranoia and severe fluctuations of mood which include major depressive episodes and hypomania."

A second psychologist, Sara Vacarella, also diagnosed Axtell with severe alcohol-use disorder and opined that he "poses a substantial likelihood of physical harm to himself or others," according to commitment filings.

Attorneys noted that Axtell previously served probation for damaging the vehicle of a local pastor with a garden shovel while threatening to light it on fire, and said he has a "pattern of non-compliance with medication orders and or failing to follow through with treatment recommendations."

Judge David Johnson filed the commitment order Wednesday, allowing Axtell to be held at either Anoka-Metro Regional Treatment Center or St. Peter Regional Treatment Center for an initial period of up to six months — though that could be extended indefinitely if recommended by treatment professionals.

Cook County Attorney Molly Hicken said it's estimated that it will take three to six months to restore Axtell to competency, though it's unclear how soon he will be transferred to begin treatment as both facilities have lengthy waiting lists.

The criminal case will remain suspended until he is found competent to proceed. Judge Cuzzo tentatively scheduled a review hearing for Feb. 12.