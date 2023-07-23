County may reject Duluth Art Institute's Depot lease

DULUTH — The Duluth Art Institute is looking for new exhibit space after county officials recommended the board reject a proposal by the nonprofit to renew its space in the St. Louis County Depot.

“The Selection Team recommends rejecting the DAI proposal and ending DAI’s tenancy in The Depot based on the nature of the space does not align with the needs of the organization, which has caused issues related to their tenancy, insufficient proposed rental rate ($3.61/sq.ft/year), and the need for flex space to be used during capital improvement projects and for temporary rotating exhibits during other times,” said a request for board action from Mary Tennis, executive director of the Depot.

The recommendation is currently on the consent agenda for the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners committee-of-the-whole meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in Proctor City Hall.

If approved Tuesday, the DAI will need to vacate at the end of the year the space it has held at the Depot since the old train depot became a cultural and arts center in 1975.

“It is regrettable that the County fails to see value in the inclusion of the Duluth Art Institute in the offerings at the Depot, especially given our 116-year history as the region’s premier visual arts organization,” DAI Executive Director Christina Woods said in a news release Friday. “Nonetheless, this is an exciting opportunity, especially given our existing programs and community involvement at our own Lincoln Park Building, which is used at capacity.”

The county had made the minimum 2024 lease rate of $4.97 per square foot known to Depot tenants for almost a year, county spokesperson Dana Kazel said in a statement to the News Tribune.

“This decision should not come as a surprise to DAI,” Kazel said.

According to the request for board action, the county determined the minimum leasing rates for the Depot should be $4.97 per square foot for nonprofit organizations and $8.16 per square foot for for-profit organizations.

“The required minimum rates were established by the Selection Team upon review of the operating costs of The Depot and with the goal of making The Depot financially sustainable,” the resolution said. “Even at the required minimum rental rates, St. Louis County taxpayers will be providing significant subsidies to the recommended organizations.”

In 2022, the county began requiring prospective tenants submit requests for proposals to lease space the following year and beyond. The county cited a state statute that requires a competitive bidding process for leases of government-owned property anticipated to be more than $15,000 per year. The county said it also wanted to offer other organizations the chance to join the Depot.

The DAI has been pushing back on the new process ever since.

Asked why DAI submitted a proposal below the new minimum required rate, Robin Washington, DAI board president and former executive editor of the News Tribune, pointed to language in the statute that exempts leases from the RFP process if the lease is below $15,000.

“Our lease amount prior to the current year fell squarely below that threshold,” Washington said.

He said DAI had been paying $1.20 per square foot “for many years” until the bidding process began last year. Its 2023 lease increased to $3.50.

“For 2024, the county has stated the required rate is $4.97. Since last year’s rate was reached by negotiation, it would make no business sense to have committed to it before engaging in negotiation,” Washington said. “We also clearly stated in our offer to them that we are open to negotiation. We still are.”

In its rejecting the organization’s proposal, the county also cited a need to maintain the ability for occupants to enter and exit through the current DAI space.

“In addition to not meeting the required minimum rental rate, DAI’s use and expectations relative to traffic and work within the requested space do not align with the required ingress/egress nature of the requested space,” Kazel said. “The space DAI has been occupying and proposed to continue using includes a balcony, stairwell and elevator, which cannot be locked or closed to ensure people can walk through and access emergency routes.”

In response, Washington said DAI’s proposed use of the space remained the same as it had been for almost a half-century.

“If the county has plans to change the infrastructure, it is incumbent upon them to tell us of the designated reconfigured space and use, just as it would be the responsibility of a landlord to alert a tenant of an intended change of a bathroom to a kitchen,” Washington said. “In effect, the county is stating that the spaces they have offered to us — presumably in good faith — are no longer suitable for galleries.”

The county selection team only rejected the DAI proposal. It requested the board give permission to negotiate and enter a lease with five organizations and the space they currently lease: the Depot Foundation, Lake Superior Railroad Museum, Minnesota Ballet, Duluth Superior Symphony Association and St. Louis County Historical Society.

The DAI will need to leave its current Depot space by the end of 2023, and said it “has already opened conversations with numerous venues in the Twin Ports.”

No other organization submitted a proposal for the DAI’s Depot space. Kazel said the county will look for new tenants when DAI leaves at the end of the year.

“We understand the departure of DAI from The Depot will be a disappointment to some visitors,” Kazel said. “At the same time, we recognize the concerns associated with the safety and protection of the artwork displayed by the DAI and its private exhibitors. These concerns included potential construction impacts to artwork as renovations at The Depot take place, and potential damage to artwork from visitors walking through these spaces.”