News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Council upholds decision to allow construction of controversial Duluth Heights hotel

A group of neighbors unsuccessfully appealed the decision.

proposed hotel.jpg
Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
December 19, 2022 10:05 PM
DULUTH — Despite rural neighbors’ vociferous objections, the way now appears clear for a controversial hotel to be built off Sundby Road just east of Kohl’s.

Duluth Heights residents appealed an October planning commission decision to sign off on the project. But members of the Duluth City Council voted 7-2 to uphold the approval Monday night, with councilors Janet Kennedy and Hannah Alstead opposed.

Both councilors who sought to overturn the planning commission decision in support of the hotel cited concerns about the building’s proposed 51-foot-6-inch height.

While the maximum height of buildings in a mixed-use commercial zone typically is limited to 45 feet, additional height is allowed to visually shield rooftop mechanical systems, explained Adam Fulton, deputy director of Duluth’s planning and economic development division.

Kinseth Hospitality Cos., based in Coralville Iowa, plans to construct a four-story 110-room hotel that will operate under the Townplace Suites by Marriott flag. The development also would include parking for up to 112 vehicles.

The site is properly zoned to accommodate a hotel, however it abuts a neighborhood zoned rural-residential.

Jill Crawford-Nichols suggested the site was inappropriate for a large hotel, given its close proximity to wetlands and Miller Creek, a designated trout stream. She noted that more than 100 neighbors had signed a petition opposing the development.

“Our neighborhood was able to recognize that if commercial buildings, with their massive parking lots, can be shoehorned in, between a sensitive trout stream, alongside wetlands and across the street from a rural neighborhood, this could happen anywhere in Duluth,” Crawford-Nichols said.

Davi Bolf, a partner with Northland Consulting Engineers offered assurances that the project design would not impact Miller Creek, as two stormwater retention ponds on site would handle runoff, allow any sediment to settle and provide the water adequate time to cool before it eventually filtered onto the waterway.

HarborHighlands.jpg
Ben Fye, who lives on Osage Avenue across from the proposed 51-foot building, said he fears the hotel with windows looking directly down on his home would deprive his family of the privacy they value living in a rural area and said he will have no choice but to move if the project becomes reality.

Pointing to the incompatibility of the neighboring zoning classifications, Fye asked if he and a handful of other directly affected residents could be provided with vacation rental licenses, so they could at least unlock some value in properties they no longer wish to personally call home.

City Attorney Rebecca St. George said there was no way the city could oblige at present, due to a cap that has been placed on the number of vacation rental properties are allowed to operate in Duluth and an established lottery system used to determine where limited licenses could be issued.

Fye expressed frustration over what he described as “a zoning mistake” and city officials’ unwillingness to explore a possible remedy.

“There is an issue, and I’m looking for some help from the city for an obvious mistake. But I get nothing,” he said.

Several councilors said they would be willing to revisit vacation rental rules in the future to perhaps offer Fye and his neighbors some relief, but they also acknowledged their inability to change city policy on the fly.

At large Councilor Azrin Awal called Monday’s vote on the hotel “a very difficult decision” and asked if the matter could be tabled to give the council additional time to consider the matter.

St. George said further delay would in effect result in an automatic approval of the project, due to established statutory legal timelines for such appeals to be decided.

A Kinseth representative said that assuming financing lines up as expected, construction of the new hotel could begin in the first or second quarter of next year. The anticipated build-out time for the project is about 14 months.

Ben Kinseth, director of operations of Kinseth Hospitality, previously said the hotel will appeal to extended-stay visitors, as the units all contain kitchenettes.

Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
