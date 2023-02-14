99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cotton man charged with impersonating officer

The 62-year-old allegedly tried to stop several people while driving around in a Crown Victoria equipped with lights.

3823274+police.jpg
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
February 14, 2023 12:55 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

VIRGINIA — A Cotton man has been charged with impersonating an officer after authorities said they received at least three reports of a man stopping fellow motorists in a vehicle resembling a squad car.

Michael Wayne Hillier, 62, was arraigned Friday in State District Court on gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor counts for allegedly using prohibited lights and acting with intent to mislead others into believing he was a law enforcement officer.

Michael Wayne Hillier.jpg
Michael Wayne Hillier

According to a criminal complaint:

One reporting party told the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office that she was on her way home from work on the evening of Feb. 8 when a man attempted to pull her over in an older Ford Crown Victoria. She said the car was coming at her, with red and white bar lights activated, and was "enough in the middle of the road where I couldn't get past him." The car also had a spotlight on the driver's side mirror.

The woman said she stopped and the other driver, a man in his mid- to late 60s with a slender build and gray hair, got out of the Crown Victoria. She said he "held something up in the air like it was a badge," but the woman did not roll her window down because her father had been a police officer for 30 years and she "knew this person was not legit."

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman reported that the suspect continued to stare at her, so she opened her window slightly and he identified himself as "Colonel Hilner." The woman then left and went home, speaking with family members who said the same man had been trying to stop other people in the area.

A deputy found a vehicle matching the description nearby on Mink Road, executed a traffic stop and placed Hillier in custody without incident. The 2009 Crown Victoria had a mirror spotlight, antennas on the roof and aftermarket lights in the rear window.

The sheriff's office indicated it had received at least two other reports of a matching suspect and vehicle driving around the Cotton area and attempting to stop motorists.

Hillier does not have any apparent criminal history in Minnesota or Wisconsin. He was released from custody with pretrial supervision after making his initial court appearance.

More crime and courts coverage
Carl_Panzram.jpg
The Vault
Minnesota-born man, one of 20th century's most prolific serial killers, documented his crimes
"In my lifetime I have murdered 21 human beings ... I am not in the least bit sorry," wrote Carl Panzram.
February 14, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Hannah Shirley
Local
Attorneys spar over cause of Duluth boy's death as judge prepares to issue verdict
February 14, 2023 09:19 AM
National
At least 3 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Michigan State University
February 13, 2023 10:46 PM
Minnesota
Multiple inmates treated after overdosing at Morrison County Jail
February 13, 2023 04:10 PM

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSCOTTONPOLICE
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Tom Olsen has covered crime and courts for the Duluth News Tribune since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and a lifelong resident of the city. Readers can contact Olsen at 218-723-5333 or tolsen@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Parking ramps in evening light
Local
Duluth approves plan to tighten security at downtown parking ramp
City officials hope the $165,000 investment will reduce problem behavior in the Tech Village parking structure.
February 14, 2023 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Duluth police officer stabbed with sword
Also in today’s episode, two housing developments are on the horizon — one for seniors and another for people experiencing homelessness.
February 14, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Eveleth apartment building exploded in 1983
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
February 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Duluth's proposed Skyridge Flats project
Local
Duluth approves aid for 2 affordable housing developments
One project will cater to seniors and another will help people either experiencing homelessness or at risk of losing shelter.
February 13, 2023 09:29 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi