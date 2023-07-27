Cost to convert former Duluth high school to housing soars

DULUTH — Redeveloping an old high school into housing is proving to be an expensive proposition at millions of dollars over the initial expected cost.

Saturday Properties purchased Historic Old Central High School for $3 million in 2021 and had initially expected it would cost about $46 million to recast the structure as an apartment building. The developer now predicts the price of the project will come in nearly $10 million higher.

Laborers use boom lifts to work on the facade of Historic Old Central High School on Tuesday. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

To help get the 122-unit apartment building across the finish line, the Duluth Economic Development Authority approved an additional $995,000 in aid Wednesday, bringing the total proposed local tax-increment financing package in support of the historic redevelopment project to $5.47 million. The Duluth City Council will also need to sign off on the additional assistance before it can be formally offered.

previously







Tax-increment financing is a subsidy that captures new taxes generated by a development over a number of years and uses those funds to cover certain qualified expenses. In the case of Historic Old Central High School, the agreement will endure for no more than 26 years. Once the value of the subsidy has been realized, future tax collections will flow in full to local property tax coffers.

Under the terms of a development agreement, at least 10% of the units in the building will be set aside at reduced rents for people earning no more than 60% of the area median income. That should mean no fewer than 12 affordable housing units will be made available to income-qualified tenants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Theresa Bajda, the city's senior housing developer, said it's "important to note that these historic redevelopment and conversion projects are challenging. No two floors and no two hallways are the same."

She also noted the developer encountered a number issues that have driven costs higher, including compromised roof trusses, lead paint, asbestos, water infiltration and expensive plaster repairs.

Nevertheless, Bajda said the project remains on track to be ready for occupancy by Jan. 1.

Mark Laverty, director of development for Saturday Properties, estimates the conversion is about 70% complete at present.

The Historic Old Central High School construction site seen from Second Street. The developer is asking the Duluth Economic Development Authority for nearly $1 million in additional tax subsidies. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Therese Tomanek, city councilor at large and DEDA commissioner, asked Laverty if he felt confident in the revised budget for the project or whether additional financial surprises could await.

"Fortunately, we're at the point in this building, where it's all been opened up," Laverty said. "So, at this point, it feels like there's really nothing else we could find too surprising."

Arik Forsman, city councilor at large and DEDA commissioner, asked if there was any danger of Saturday Properties taking a right turn once the project is completed and converting some of the apartment units to vacation rentals or a "boutique hotel," as recently happened at Lincoln Park Flats.

"We enter these commitments for the long term, because that's what we're signing up for," Laverty said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the project also is being built with the help of U.S. Housing and Urban Development financing that comes with stipulations allowing for lease agreements of no shorter than a six-month duration.

Laverty said Saturday Properties will be both "morally and legally" obligated to operate the finished structure as an apartment building for the long haul.

For about a month now, future tenants have been signing leases. Thirteen of the building's 122 units are already claimed, according to Laverty. He said Saturday Properties has been able to take interested parties into units to take a firsthand look at individual apartments, with all of the units now framed out and drywall hung throughout much of the building.