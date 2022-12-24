Cook County hit hard by blizzard conditions

GRAND MARAIS — Cook and Lake counties remain in blizzard warnings Saturday, the National Weather Service reports, as dangerous wind chills and blowing snow impact the region.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office reported Friday evening that most of the county was impacted by power outages, and a Saturday morning update stated the outages were not yet restored. Sheriff Pat Eliasen said no estimates for restoration could be given, but crews were working on it while battling the weather. No representatives from Arrowhead Electric Co-Op were available to provide additional information about the number of people impacted by outages.

People experiencing extended power outages are encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 218-387-3030. Dispatch will connect callers with Cook County Health and Human Services, who will help provide resources for places to stay or a place to get warm.

The National Weather Service of Duluth reported wind gusts of up to 60 mph were forecast for Saturday, with the highest gusts in Grand Marais, Silver Bay, Two Harbors and downtown Duluth. NWS recorded a gust of 74 mph Friday in the bay of Grand Marais.

Moose Tracks, a clothing and souvenir shop on Wisconsin Street in Grand Marais, reported losing part of its roof to wind gusts on Friday. The adjacent business, The Market, which is on the corner of Wisconsin Street and Broadway Avenue, was also damaged. On Facebook, the Moose Tracks page posted that no one was injured and the store was closed when the damage occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Due to safety concerns we will not be open today," the Moose Tracks Facebook page posted Saturday morning. "There is still sheet metal flopping above the Market and not sure about above Moose Tracks. Please use caution if you are around these buildings for flying debris."

Sunday expected to improve

The National Weather Service of Duluth is forecasting slightly better conditions for Christmas Day. Wind speeds are expected to decrease by noon Sunday, with gusts of about 15 mph in the Twin Ports region. Grand Marais and Silver Bay gusts are predicted to cap around 25 mph.

Snow-loaded trees are still vulnerable to sustain additional damage and cause further outages in the region. As of noon Saturday, Minnesota Power was not reporting any outages in the Northland.

Cook and Lake counties are in a blizzard warning through Saturday night, while St. Louis, Carlton, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland counties are in winter weather advisories. Wind chills will remain dangerous, with real feel as low as 32 degrees below zero Sunday morning. Wind chill advisories are in place through Christmas morning.

Lake-effect snow continues to fall on the South Shore, with 16 inches reported in the last 24 hours and up to 6 inches expected throughout Saturday. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is also in a blizzard warning.