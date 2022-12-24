Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cook County hit hard by blizzard conditions

Much of the county has experienced power outages Friday and Saturday as the region is hit by wind gusts of up to 74 mph. Conditions are expected to improve going into Christmas Day.

Blizzard walk
Cook and Lake counties remain in blizzard warnings through Saturday.
Steve Kuchera / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
December 24, 2022 12:40 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

GRAND MARAIS — Cook and Lake counties remain in blizzard warnings Saturday, the National Weather Service reports, as dangerous wind chills and blowing snow impact the region.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office reported Friday evening that most of the county was impacted by power outages, and a Saturday morning update stated the outages were not yet restored. Sheriff Pat Eliasen said no estimates for restoration could be given, but crews were working on it while battling the weather. No representatives from Arrowhead Electric Co-Op were available to provide additional information about the number of people impacted by outages.

People experiencing extended power outages are encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 218-387-3030. Dispatch will connect callers with Cook County Health and Human Services, who will help provide resources for places to stay or a place to get warm.

The National Weather Service of Duluth reported wind gusts of up to 60 mph were forecast for Saturday, with the highest gusts in Grand Marais, Silver Bay, Two Harbors and downtown Duluth. NWS recorded a gust of 74 mph Friday in the bay of Grand Marais.

Moose Tracks, a clothing and souvenir shop on Wisconsin Street in Grand Marais, reported losing part of its roof to wind gusts on Friday. The adjacent business, The Market, which is on the corner of Wisconsin Street and Broadway Avenue, was also damaged. On Facebook, the Moose Tracks page posted that no one was injured and the store was closed when the damage occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Due to safety concerns we will not be open today," the Moose Tracks Facebook page posted Saturday morning. "There is still sheet metal flopping above the Market and not sure about above Moose Tracks. Please use caution if you are around these buildings for flying debris."

Sunday expected to improve

The National Weather Service of Duluth is forecasting slightly better conditions for Christmas Day. Wind speeds are expected to decrease by noon Sunday, with gusts of about 15 mph in the Twin Ports region. Grand Marais and Silver Bay gusts are predicted to cap around 25 mph.

Snow-loaded trees are still vulnerable to sustain additional damage and cause further outages in the region. As of noon Saturday, Minnesota Power was not reporting any outages in the Northland.

Cook and Lake counties are in a blizzard warning through Saturday night, while St. Louis, Carlton, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland counties are in winter weather advisories. Wind chills will remain dangerous, with real feel as low as 32 degrees below zero Sunday morning. Wind chill advisories are in place through Christmas morning.

Lake-effect snow continues to fall on the South Shore, with 16 inches reported in the last 24 hours and up to 6 inches expected throughout Saturday. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is also in a blizzard warning.

Related Topics: COOK COUNTYGRAND MARAISDULUTHWEATHERSEVERE WEATHER
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Laura Butterbrodt covers health for the Duluth News Tribune. She has a bachelor of arts in journalism from South Dakota State University and has been working as a reporter in Minnesota and South Dakota since 2014.
What to read next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, Rocky Mountain Energy closed uranium exploration office in Barnum
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
December 24, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Duluth SNOWSTORM
Local
Blizzard, storm warnings, power outages continue as winds increase Friday
South Shore snowbelt could see more snow into Christmas Day.
December 23, 2022 08:20 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Duluth News Tribune News Brief
Local
Missing woman found dead of suspected cold exposure
Diane Poole, 71, had been missing since Thursday afternoon.
December 23, 2022 04:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
United States Postal Service
Members Only
Local
Staffing trouble, more packages mean delays for Duluth-area mail, carriers claim
Interviews with a quartet of current and former USPS mail carriers indicate that the Duluth post office is short of workers and is being asked to prioritize e-commerce deliveries over letters.
December 23, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen