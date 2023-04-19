Controlled fires planned for Duluth city wildflower plots

DULUTH — The city is going to try some controlled fires in coming weeks to improve habitat in three wildflower plots.

The three meadows — along the Old Hartley Road and Soapbox Knoll in Hartley Park and at the western end of Waabizheshikana Trail near Spring Street — will be burned in low-intensity fires by an experienced contractor sometime in coming weeks when conditions are right.

Kate Kubiak, the city’s natural resources director, said it’s believed to be the first time the city has used controlled fire for improved habitat.

Controlled use of fire is a proven way to renew stands of native plants, remove invasive plants and help create habitat for both pollinator insects and wildlife that have evolved in fire cycles of millenia. The goal of these fires is to reduce undesirable and invasive plants in these meadows, such as purple loosestrife and buckthorn, and encourage the regrowth and vitality of native perennials and grasses, such as little bluestem and black-eyed susan.

The exact timing of the burns will be released after approval of the burn plan by the Duluth Fire Marshal. The city will provide updated information to the public via a press release and an announcement on both the city of Duluth and the Parks and Recreation Facebook pages.