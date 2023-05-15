99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Construction of stalled Duluth high-rise likely imminent

The development will need to begin soon or local financial assistance could be placed at risk.

Downtown apartment building seeks additional TIF financing
Much of the site at 333 E. Superior St. in Duluth had been cleared as of May 26, 2022. The area was once home to Voyageur Lakewalk Inn, Hacienda Del Sol and First Oriental Grocery. Plans call for a 15-story apartment building to be constructed in their place.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Today at 3:06 PM

DULUTH — It’s likely now or never for a high-rise apartment building to be constructed next door to Essentia Health’s new downtown hospital.

Landmark Development is pushing ahead with plans to build Lakeview 333 — a proposed 15-story, 200-unit apartment building — despite repeated project delays.

“The city is still cautiously optimistic the project is going to move forward,” said Chris Fleege, director of Duluth’s planning and economic development division. He said city staff have been talking weekly with the development team, which is in the final stages of securing financing for the project.

He acknowledged that rising interest rates and construction costs have created challenges, however. When first proposed in 2018, the project was expected to cost $70.4 million, but that estimate has now climbed to about $85 million.

“They seem to be on a good trajectory. And for us, it’s really important that something gets started this summer,” Fleege said.

ADVERTISEMENT

To help the stalled project forward, the Duluth Economic Development Authority has boosted its financial support for the project , increasing the value of a tax-increment financing package the city had offered from $6.2 million to $7.5 million in May 2022. Tax-increment financing is a subsidy that uses a portion of the new taxes generated by a property to cover certain qualified development costs.

Under the terms of the TIF agreement, the eligible development costs must be incurred by June 20, 2024, or the financial assistance package could dissolve, said Duluth’s senior housing developer Theresa Bajda.

“I think both the developer and the city know that we’re on a tight timeline now. But we’re very optimistic they can secure their financing and keep moving through the permitting process with our staff,” she said.

also read

However, Bajda noted that some of the earliest project expenses, including utility connections, site acquisition and demolition of previous structures are eligible costs for reimbursement using TIF funds. She added that TIF funds will not be released until the project reaches completion.

Landmark partner Rob Robinson said: “After a number of difficult obstacles that we have overcome — including COVID delays, unprecedented construction cost escalation and now, turmoil within the regional banking sector (a key source of debt financing for projects like the Lakeview) — we are still working hard to move the project forward.

“With the completion of Essentia’s fantastic Vision Northland Project next door and the increasing demand for housing of all types in Duluth, we are very excited to bring the Lakeview Project forward as soon as possible. We are also optimistic that we will be able to restart activity on site during this construction season,” Robinson said.

To make way for the new apartments, three structures in the 300 block of East Superior Street have been razed: the Lakewalk Voyageur Inn, the Hacienda Del Sol restaurant and the First Oriental Grocery building.

A small portion of the former hotel has been left standing temporarily, as its removal could compromise the stability of an alley that runs behind it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fleege said Robinson, based in Madison, has been working with CG Schmidt Construction also out of Wisconsin, to advance the project.

Downtown apartment building seeks additional TIF financing
Portions of rooms from the former Voyageur Lakewalk Inn are seen May 26, 2022.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Bajda said the development will be subject to a project labor agreement, ensuring that prevailing wages be paid to all tradespeople involved in its construction.

Fleege said construction likely will need to begin yet this summer in order for the project to remain on track.

He said many in the community are eager to see construction begin to fill the current gap in the downtown which he described as “an eyesore” and “a section of the city that needs reinvestment.”

In addition to providing housing, the building also is expected to provide about 20,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. The developer’s initial aspirations for that space included a potential grocery store tenant.

read more from peter passi
press conference on courthouse steps
Local
Duluth NAACP shows support for felon who turned over found gun
Steven Cooper was arrested and charged after he stumbled upon a pistol and handed it over to his parole officer.
May 12, 2023 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
120921.N.DNR.trailrantsC1.jpg
Local
Duluth Nordic Center prepares to expand
May 12, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
MolineFile031121.N.DNT.Stormwater c01.JPG
Local
Duluth hires extra counsel to fend off stormwater fee lawsuit
May 10, 2023 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
WLSSDc.jpg
Local
Award allows Duluth to explore wastewater as possible heat source
May 09, 2023 05:58 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi

Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
What To Read Next
Fire-smoke-california-Aug-24-2020-B_S.jpg
Local
Canadian forest fires spur air-quality alert for northern Minnesota
May 15, 2023 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Police Lights 1.jpg
Local
Man injured in Duluth shooting
May 15, 2023 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
2846809+Coast-Guard-Emblem-logo.jpg
Local
Coast Guard issues warning after laser pointed at laker passing through Duluth Ship Canal
May 15, 2023 10:50 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A blue-green algae bloom
Northland Outdoors
Water quality sampling effort in Lake Superior estuary targets emerging threats from harmful algal blooms
May 15, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Danielle Kaeding / Wisconsin Public Radio
Minnesota Senate - 013122
Minnesota
'Sick and safe time' requirement closer to becoming Minnesota law
May 15, 2023 04:54 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
A courtroom gavel
Local
Virginia man charged in Mountain Iron stabbing
May 15, 2023 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Black paint silhouette of face with short hair, looking to the right against a plywood background.
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Duluth Dylan Fest and more
May 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler