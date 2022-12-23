Commissioner Jewell says farewell

DULUTH — After serving on the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners for 12 years and after previously working for the county for 33 years, Commissioner Frank Jewell attended his final board meeting on Tuesday.

"When you look at 12 years, it's an eternity, in my opinion, on the County Board," said board chair Paul McDonald, who added that he would take up the torch that Jewell has carried by continuing to advocate for clean water and public lands. "Following in your footsteps won't be an easy task, but I'll give it my best."

The day prior to his final board meeting, Jewell reflected on his time on the board for the county's First District in Duluth. Community meetings first pushed him to run for office, first as a Duluth city councilor in 1987 and later for the County Board.

"Somebody invited me to a meeting of folks who were talking about the Hillside and problems folks were having here," Jewell said. "We worked for better protection in the area, then to try and stop them from closing Nettleton school. And then we worked for the creation of Center City Housing to help with the closing of single-room occupancy hotels and homelessness."

A friend asked Jewell if he'd consider running for City Council. He was able to rally enough support to win a seat and served until 1991 when he lost to Chris Dahlberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He beat me in some of the same ways I'd beaten my opponent and in part because of the Halloween snowstorm," Jewell said. "That was the Friday before the Tuesday election and they still hadn't gotten the streets well-plowed."

After the election, Jewell returned to his work as a violence protection coordinator for the county. He served in that role for seven years before starting the violence prevention organization Men as Peacemakers in conjunction with volunteers, staff at the Duluth News Tribune and a grant from the Pew Research Center. The formation came in the mid-1990s after a year in Duluth that produced 13 domestic violence homicides.

News Men as Peacemakers marks 10-year anniversary When Frank Jewell founded Men as Peacemakers with a small group of men more than 10 years ago, he had no way of knowing that the group formed in response to a homicide wave in Duluth would attract the more than 400 members it has today.

"And at some point, early on, I became aware that most of my real strong volunteers in Violence Free Duluth were women," Jewell said. "And I said publicly that it was weird that most of the violence was being committed by men but that most of the people trying to stop it were women, and I thought that was just wrong. It didn't work."

The organization's founding mission was to get men off of the sidelines and involved in making peace. It started as a retreat of male community leaders invited to discuss the problem and begin to form solutions.

"And they continue to do that work," Jewell said. "They've done lots of trainings around violence with groups like the National Hockey League and the National Football League and others. I'm not as connected anymore since I transitioned out of the leadership when I was elected to the board. But I watch over them from afar."

Frank Jewell decided not to run again for his seat on the St. Louis County Board and is stepping away after serving for 12 years. Jewell sits in his office on Tuesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

And what motivated him to run for St. Louis County Board? Two things: First, he had a lot of experience working for and within the county, mostly within Human Services, and wanted to lend his voice to the decision-making. Second, it was the same thing that sparked his interest in running for City Council — someone asked him.

"Once again, someone asked if I'd be interested in running and I agreed," Jewell said. "And it was good timing as I was about to move my family to a different house that was within District One. Otherwise I wouldn't have been able to run."

During his time on the board, Jewell considers his greatest accomplishments as having helped resolve the problem with Minnesota School Trust Lands locked within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. This involved lobbying local, state and federal officials and working with local stakeholders, former DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr, The Conservation Fund, and the Forest Service. As a result, the Forest Service now is in the process of buying and trading the last 83,000 acres of trust land in the BWCA.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's largely because of relationships," Jewell said. "You hear that all the time, but the fact is that I got to meet the chief of the U.S. Forest Service and the head of the Interior Department and talk with them. We went out so many times to talk with them about this, and being there and building those relationships is why it's seen movement."

Jewell also built relationships with members of the Minnesota Clean Water Council where he served on an advisory group since 2011. He was appointed there by Mark Dayton and called it the "biggest educational experience" of his life.

"It was a steep learning curve as we fund about 70 programs and make recommendations in providing millions in funding every biennium," Jewell said. "It was like getting a Ph.D in water."

Another initiative Jewell looks back on with pride is the creation of the St. Louis County Production Incentive Program in partnership with the Upper Midwest Film Office.

News St. Louis County adopts filmmaking incentive program The County Board dedicated $500,000 to be used to reimburse film and television productions up to 25% on money spent locally.

"Much like my former position with the county as the violence prevention coordinator, this was something that is way outside the comfort zone for the county," Jewell said.

"But we had this energy in the community to do something and the only way you can get films to come is if there's an incentive," he continued. "And this is why they go to Atlanta and they go to Canada and they go, you know, wherever. So getting that across the finish line — and it wasn't really a done deal until it passed three years ago — was a big deal."

However, it wasn't always smooth sailing with the County Board. He found himself at odds with fellow commissioners on issues such as refugee resettlement and funding various programs. He tried to stick to his preferred role as a peacemaker, but maintained that "being a peacemaker doesn't mean laying down and having people run over you. That sometimes means that people are going to be unhappy or that you literally have to raise your voice or do what you need to get to the places where there's a better outcome," Jewell said.

Fellow commissioner Patrick Boyle said he'll miss having Jewell as his driving companion to the various board meetings.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I've traveled thousands of miles with Frank over these last nine years," Boyle said. "On the way to the meetings, we'd talk about county matters in the morning, then on the way back we'd conquer world issues, federal issues and, more importantly, how to raise two beautiful daughters. I'll miss the miles and your mentorship."

As for what's next for Jewell, he said he plans to spend time with his three grandsons and an adoptive granddaughter in California. He said he doesn't consider himself officially retired as "there may still be some things I want to pursue" and will leave himself open to opportunities.