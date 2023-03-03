99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Coast Guard to begin icebreaking in Twin Ports

The Cutter Spar, which arrived in Duluth last year, will clear shipping channels next week.

U. S. Coast Guard Cutter Spar
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spar works in the Duluth Harbor in December.
Dan Williamson / 2022 File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
March 03, 2023 03:25 PM

DULUTH — Icebreaking operations will get underway in the Twin Ports this coming week in anticipation of a new shipping season.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spar is expected to be at work Monday through Thursday, starting at the Duluth harbor entrance and working east to the Superior entrance. And while a warmer winter has limited ice accumulation on Lake Superior and Superior Bay, the effort will help usher in a new era of Duluth-based icebreaking operations.

The Spar arrived in Duluth on March 30 after a winter in which the Coast Guard was forced to cobble together other assets to clear out the port after the area's previous cutter, the Alder, was sent away for maintenance and reassigned to the San Francisco Bay Area.

The 624-foot long bulk carrier, Resko is the first saltie to visit the Twin Ports in 2022.
Local
SEE ALSO: First ship contest underway
Last year, Resko was the first ocean-going vessel to reach Duluth, on April 13, 2022.
March 02, 2023 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

The Port of Duluth-Superior usually sees its first freighters arrive around late March and ocean-going ships by April. The Soo Locks, which connect Lake Superior to the rest of the Great Lakes, will reopen March 25. The St. Lawrence Seaway, connecting the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean, resumes operations March 22.

The Coast Guard urged residents to exercise caution when on the ice and to avoid placing equipment near the shipping channels.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Hand holding book: "Shipwrecked and Rescued: Cars and Crew" by Larry Jorgensen. Cover has collage of ship trapped in ice and 1920s cars driving between walls of deep snow.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Book tells true story of unusual Lake Superior shipwreck
"Shipwrecked and Rescued" chronicles a winter wreck that miraculously caused no loss of life and little loss of cargo. Another new book describes how Communist Finns were lured to their deaths.
691 foot long cargo ship departs Duluth in winter
Local
Cargoes through port down in 2022 — especially grain, which had its lowest season since 1890
Salt and general cargo were up.
February 01, 2023 07:00 AM
The James R. Barker passes by the Algoma Conveyor in Duluth.
Local
Soo Locks close for season
More than 4,500 vessels, carrying up to 80 million tons of cargo, maneuver through the locks annually.
January 15, 2023 02:21 PM
The 624-foot long bulk carrier, Resko, the first saltie to visit the Twin Ports in 2022, hosts ceremony.
Local
Grain exports from Port of Duluth-Superior on pace for lowest or second-lowest year since 1890
Fewer salties coming in, higher transportation costs, a poor crop, the war in Ukraine and a strong dollar all play a role.
December 27, 2022 07:00 AM

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
2140857+111315.N.DNT_.MNPower.jpg
Local
Minnesota Power seeks $25 million from Legislature for power line upgrade
March 03, 2023 03:48 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
FSA snowmobile accident
Local
1 dead after snowmobile crashes into trail groomer in Grand Rapids
March 03, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Police lights.jpg
Local
Swatting incidents reported at Denfeld, Esko high schools
March 03, 2023 10:51 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten