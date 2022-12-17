SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Coast Guard begins icebreaking operations

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spar will keep the Duluth-Superior Harbor open during "Operation Taconite."

coast guard vessel arrives to Duluth
U. S. Coast Guard cutter Spar docks at U.S. Coast Guard Station Duluth during a snowy morning Wednesday, March 30.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
December 17, 2022 03:27 PM
DULUTH — Icebreaking operations have started in the western Great Lakes in an effort to keep commercial vessels moving through the end of the shipping season, the U.S. Coast Guard announced Friday.

Dubbed "Operation Taconite," the move is "in response to expanded ice growth in the commercial ports of Western Lake Superior," the Coast Guard said in a news release.

The Coast Guard Cutter Spar will be responsible for Western Lake Superior and the Duluth-Superior Harbor. The Coast Guard "will assign additional assets" as ice expands, the Coast Guard said. The Spar's home port has been Duluth since it arrived earlier this year, replacing the Alder.

coast guard cutter arrives to Duluth
Local
Twin Ports rolls out snowy welcome mat for Spar
The Coast Guard cutter sailed into its new home port in March 2022, arriving to family and a much-needed break.
March 30, 2022 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Brady Slater

Jayson Hron, spokesperson for the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, said the Spar was at the Soo Locks on Friday morning and would be in the port soon.

Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, the St. Marys River, the Straits of Mackinac and Lake Huron's Georgian Bay are included in the operation.

"Operation Taconite is the Coast Guard’s largest domestic icebreaking operation," the Coast Guard said.

As of right now, the Lake Superior and the other Great Lakes have very little ice. Water temperatures in the western portion of the lake remain near 39 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

However, ice is building in the ports and bays, and below-zero high temperatures are expected by Wednesday.

The Great Lakes shipping season is winding down. It ends first for ocean-going vessels — or salties — and then for Great Lakes vessels — or lakers — a couple weeks later.

All ships need to be clear of the St. Lawrence Seaway System, which connects the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean, by noon Eastern Standard Time on Dec. 31. It typically reopens in late March.

The Soo Locks, which connect Lake Superior to Lake Huron and the rest of the Great Lakes at Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, are scheduled to close Jan. 15 and will reopen March 25.

Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
