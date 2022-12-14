Cloquet woman sentenced in road rage crash that injured man

CARLTON — A year ago, Andrew Wallien was a full-time kitchen manager who maintained an active lifestyle full of recreational sports and activities with his 8-year-old daughter.

But since a road-rage-fueled hit-and-run crash left him seriously injured in January, Wallien said he has been unable to work or take pleasure in the hobbies that he most enjoyed in life.

Without a paycheck, he and his significant other, Stacy Lancrain, have been forced to move into a friend's camper. They no longer have a functional vehicle. Wallien, 32, has been unable to participate in physical activities, and multiple surgeries have left him in constant pain and even taken away his ability to eat his favorite foods.

"We have lost time with our families," Wallien told a court Tuesday. "We've lost the ability to enjoy life at all. We struggle every day in some respect: financially, physically, mentally and emotionally."

The woman who struck Wallien with her pickup truck, Rebecca Lee Glader, 39, of Cloquet, was placed on three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty in October to a felony count of criminal vehicular operation resulting in substantial bodily harm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the terms of a plea agreement with the Carlton County Attorney's Office, Glader received a stay of imposition that would allow the conviction to be deemed a misdemeanor upon successful completion of probation.

Judge Rebekka Stumme thanked Wallien for his victim-impact statement, saying it was important for both the court and Glader to hear how his life has been affected by the incident.

"The court system has never been designed to fully compensate or make things quote-unquote right," Stumme said. "No matter the sentence that would be handed down in this case. Mr. Wallien is still going to be suffering with physical side effects, financial side effects and mental health side effects."

The Jan. 14 vehicle-pedestrian collision along Minnesota Highway 45 in Cloquet started over a parking dispute near 15th Street and Cloquet Avenue, according to court documents.

Through witness interviews and other investigation, police said they learned Glader had been "following or pursuing the victim in his vehicle" before the two collided and Wallien's car was pushed off the roadway into a snowy ditch.

Witnesses reported that Glader's Chevrolet Tahoe then performed a U-turn, returned to the scene, crossed over the center line and onto the far shoulder, striking Wallien as he stood outside after exiting his vehicle.

Court documents said a passenger who was in Glader's vehicle reluctantly confirmed the circumstances of the incident and shared text messages in which the defendant wrote that it "did not go the way (she) intended and didn't expect (the victim) to do what he did."

"Still considered a hit-and- run, I didn't stop, I panicked," Glader wrote, adding that she "would prefer (her) name, vehicle and everything (be) taken out of it and tell him that we were in a Hyundai."

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said they went to Glader's home and found fresh damage on the Tahoe. She admitted that there was a verbal altercation and she followed Wallien, eventually hitting his car and sending it into the ditch before turning around and returning to the scene.

Glader told police that the victim was in the roadway and "acting aggressive" as she drove near him and that she hit "something," which had a "50-50 chance" of being the victim. She explained that she did not know why she failed to stop, instead dropping her passenger off and then returning home.

Wallien was taken to a Duluth hospital with internal bleeding and organ damage, several fractures to his left hand and an injury to his left knee, among other wounds. He underwent two surgeries and told the court that one-third of his intestines need to be removed.

"This has required months of therapy and I struggle daily with pain, stiffness and immobility," he wrote to the court. "The multiple broken bones in my hand and wrist were inoperable and has also resulted in ongoing therapy and daily pain. I also require ongoing care for depression."

Glader declined to address the court prior to sentencing.

Among the conditions of probation, Stumme ordered that she complete 100 hours of community service, undergo a mental health assessment and abstain from the use of alcohol and drugs.

"What I used to tell clients and victims, when I represented both sides, is that you shouldn't look to the court system to make things feel better because it's going to sorely disappoint you," the judge said. "You have to heal in different ways and you have to be able to move on."