Cloquet Sappi mill evacuated as St. Louis River rises

Officials also were monitoring residences near the St. Louis River.

water gushing along an overflowing river
The St. Louis River flows rapidly near the Sappi paper mill in Cloquet Friday afternoon. The mill closed as a precaution due to concern of flooding.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
By Tom Olsen
Today at 5:52 PM

CLOQUET — The city of Cloquet's largest employer was forced to temporarily close and evacuate employees due to rising waters along the St. Louis River.

Sappi on Friday voluntarily shut down its paper mill, 2201 Ave. B E., as a precautionary measure, the Cloquet Area Fire District confirmed. Batallion Chief Jeremy Hutchison said there were no mandatory evacuations of the area ordered by officials.

"River levels are high, and there are a couple properties that are close to the flooding issues along the river, so there's some concerns," he told the News Tribune around 4:30 p.m. "As of right now, I'm cautiously optimistic, but I don't know the full forecast of what they expect anything to look like."

Multiple videos circulating on social media showed the unusually elevated river gushing through a dam and partially spilling over a breakwall behind the plant.

paper mill with big green buildings and smokestacks
The Sappi paper mill in Cloquet on Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

A handful of employees appeared to still be on site Friday evening and there were no reports of any damage. Officials at the Cloquet mill and corporate offices for the South Africa-based company could not immediately be reached for further details on the anticipated duration of the closure or its impact on operations and employees. The mill employs approximately 720 workers, according to its website.

Water runs along creek.
Local
SEE ALSO: Inmates fill sandbags as Northland officials prepare for flooding
Unfrozen ground is soaking up runoff, but weekend rain on top of melting snow could worsen problems.
April 12, 2023 04:19 PM
 · 
By  John Myers

Temperatures will cool this weekend, with even some minor snow accumulations in the forecast. But the National Weather Service in Duluth warned that additional liquid accumulations of more than 1 inch will aggravate ongoing flooding issues along local rivers and creeks.

The St. Louis River at Scanlon, about 1 ½ miles south of Sappi, was at approximately 13 feet as of Friday afternoon — some 2 ½ feet above flood stage. The Weather Service, which issued a flood warning, said the river was expected to rise another foot by its expected peak Sunday morning, nearing the level at which it could impact buildings along River Gate Road.

By Tom Olsen
Tom Olsen has covered crime and courts for the Duluth News Tribune since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and a lifelong resident of the city. Readers can contact Olsen at 218-723-5333 or tolsen@duluthnews.com.
