Cloquet honors family's military service with missing grave marker

CLOQUET — Foreign wars have ensured some families will never be reunited, even in death. The remains of so many men and women who sacrificed their lives in service to their nation have been lost abroad or buried overseas.

But the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3979 and the Carlton Historical Society took steps on Saturday, May 27 to bring one military family back together again, if only symbolically.

Edward and Mabel Kennedy. Contributed / Carlton Historical Society

Edward and Mabel Kennedy became the first couple in Cloquet to lose both their sons in World War II in quick succession, as the young men engaged the enemy in intense air combat over Sicily.

Jack Kennedy, was a 20-year-old tailgunner in a B-17 "Flying Fortress" which crashed into the sea on May 25, 1943. His body was never recovered.

Tailgunner Jack Kennedy was killed in action May 25, 1943. Contributed / Carlton County Historical Society

Less than two months later, on July 9, 1943, his 23-year-old brother, Wallace "Bud" Kennedy, the pilot of a P-38, was shot down and killed in the same theater. His remains were buried in Tunisia.

ADVERTISEMENT

During this tumultuous time, Edward Kennedy, an employee of the Northwest Paper Co., was tasked with the assignment of contacting all employees who had been placed on military leave to serve the nation. It was the first of more than 50 letters Edward Kennedy would pen, to keep Cloquet soldiers up to speed on what was happening both at home and amongst their colleagues in the war.

Kirk Bergeron, a member of the Carlton Historical Society, stumbled on a collection of the letters in the local archives about a year ago, while researching for another project and quickly recognized their value.

"As I started thumbing through them, I said, 'Oh my gosh, we've found a treasure.'"

Edward's first letter was sent to more than 200 people, informing them that Northwest would be forwarding them each two packages of playing cards and a subscription to Time magazine, a publication that Bergerion said many of the recipients likely shared with countless fellow soldiers in the field.

"His letters were always upbeat and cheery. He didn't dwell on the negative," said Carol Klitzke, director of the Carlton County Historical Society. She said they often contained accounts of the weather back home, community happenings and a smattering of local sports highlights.

There was no room for self-pity, even when Kennedy sent his second letter, mentioning the death of his own son rather matter-of-factly.

He wrote: "The first gold star in our flag will represent the death of my son, Wallace E. Kennedy in action in the Mediterranean Area. According to the report from the War Department this occurred on July 9. There were no other details. . . . We received a letter from him dated June 30th and he advised us that he had received the Air Medal with the Oakleaf Cluster which I believe designated the amount of action he had seen."

Pilot Wallace Kennedy died July 9, 1943, when his P-38 was shot down. Contributed / Carlton County Historical Society

Klitzke said Edward Kennedy provided an invaluable line of communication to soldiers with Cloquet ties around the world. And he also broke the sad news regarding 14 brethren who had died.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edward, himself a cavalry veteran of World War I, continued to correspond with service members into the Korean War, when he passed away after an unsuccessful surgery.

Edward Kennedy served in a cavalry unit during World War I. Contributed Mary Vergin

A colleague, Glenn Ayres, wrote to break news of his death to his military correspondents. The letter said Kennedy would want them all to know he had not simply forgotten to write. but had fallen silent.

"If unseflish service is the rent we pay for our time on this earth, then Ed's rental account has been overpaid for years. To those of you in uniform, and tho those of you enjoying retirement, Ed's passing must seem like the severing of a telephone line to home," Ayres wrote.

Klitzke referred to the Kennedys as "a family of heroes."

"Some of us have just fallen in love with this family because of their service and their humility, particularly Edward Kennedy's humility," she said.

Mary Vergin, the granddaughter of Edward and Mabel Kennedy, attended Saturday's memorial and said having a marker for Wallace alongside the rest of the family help fulfill the couple's wishes, at least in part. She recalled that Edward Kennedy had dreamed of bringing Wallace's remains back to Cloquet.

"My grandpa tried to bring Bud home, and he couldn't do it. I have the letters that he wrote. So, it means a lot to me to have the Kennedy name recognized and the boys with their parents, even though I never knew them," Vergin said.

Mary Vergin recalls her grandmother knew inside that Jack had perished when his plane crashed into the sea, Yet his body was never recovered, and Vergin recalls her grandmother sometimes fantasized that perhaps he had survived but suffered from amnesia, and sometimes she would look for the familiar face of her son in crowds to no avail.

ADVERTISEMENT

A grave marker was placed at Hillcrest Cemetery in Jack's memory, followed by a marker for his father in 1956 and his mother in 1989. Wallace's spot remained unmarked, but soon that absence will be rectified.

Some of the local figures who helped spearhead the effort to mark Wallace Kennedy's grave include (left to right): Carol Klitzke, Troy Smith, Ron Stigers and Kirk Bergeron. Peter Passi / Duluth News Tribune

An engraved granite marker for Wallace Kennedy is on order and soon should be installed at the family gravesite, where Edward and Mabel will now be flanked on either side by stones representing their sons, both killed in action.

Neither airman's graves will contain the actual remains of the soldiers, but that's the best local supporters could do.

Troy Smith, chaplain of VFW Post #3979, said local vets were eager to lend a hand.

"To hear the story of a fallen American soldier who was rendered proper honors in Africa but yet his family still feels the void here, it was only right for us to step in, because that's what we do is heighten veteran issues in the community. We said, we'll jump on this mission right away," he said.

Post Commander Ron Stiger said, "We've got many that are still missing. But this is our opportunity to recognize those soldiers and airmen and sailors that passed that went before us. They're up there waiting for us. And let me tell you, we're going to have one heck of a party when we get there."

Klitzke said the local historical society is aiming to publish Edward Kennedy's military correspondence as part of a book on his service to the community and nation in the near future.

This story was edited at 8:30 p.m. on May 27 to correct the name of Veterans of Foreign Affairs Post #3979. It was originally posted at 7:52 p.m. The News Tribune regrets the error.