Cloquet firefighters battling blaze at Bergquist Imports, Erbert & Gerbert's building

Firefighting efforts were ongoing as of 7:30 p.m., according to a social media post from the Cloquet Area Fire District.

Smoke from a fire rising above businesses
As firefighters respond to a call, dark smoke can been seen above Bergquist Imports and Erbert and Gerbert's Sandwich Shop in Cloquet on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Contributed / Samantha Erkkila
By Staff reports
February 22, 2023 09:35 PM

CLOQUET — Multiple Cloquet Area Fire District stations responded to a fire in the back portion of the Bergquist Imports and Erbert & Gerbert's building at 1416 Frontage Road off Minnesota Highway 33 in Cloquet on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Heavy black smoke was reported coming form the warehouse portion of the building around 4:18 p.m, according to a statement from the CAFD posted to its Facebook page.

Crews have been able to make interior attacks on the fire, but were unable to reach all areas that were actively burning and had to switch to an exterior approach from a set of aerial ladders.

As of 7:30 p.m., firefighting efforts were still ongoing, and the roof over the warehouse portion of the building was partially collapsed.

No injuries were reported from the fire to occupants or firefighters, and all occupants of the building had exited safely.

No estimates on damages caused by the fire nor information about the source were reported yet.

This is a developing situation, return here for further updates.

