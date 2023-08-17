Cloquet congregation displaced after vandal floods church

CLOQUET — Returning from a three-month sabbatical, Lead Pastor Mike Stevens headed to Good Hope Church the morning of Saturday, Aug. 12, with the intention of prerecording a sermon.

When he got there, Stevens heard fire alarms blaring and saw water "raining through the building," flooding the church's finished basement. Upstairs, he discovered a broken window and found a garden hose "running full blast in the middle of the fellowship area."

"That was kind of my reintroduction after the time off," Stevens said Thursday, Aug. 17.

Clean-up crews arrived on scene Saturday, Aug. 12, to begin drying out Good Hope Church in Cloquet after a burglar left a garden hose running inside for about 11 hours and caused other damage. Contributed / Good Hope Church

A Friday night vandalism spree caused heavy damage to the church, 55 Armory Road, and has forced a temporary relocation of services while repairs are underway.

The suspect, Matthew David Powers, was apparently in the midst of a serious mental health crisis and "not really understanding what he was doing," Stevens said.

"We're still assessing what the cost of the damage will be," he said, "but the water damage is significant."

The pastor estimated that water had been pumping into the church for about 11 hours by the time he arrived on the scene at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. A later review of surveillance video showed Powers had been at the church from approximately 8:45-11:15 p.m. the night before.

Fire extinguishers had been shot off, various items were strewn about the building and sinks in several bathrooms were left running. Outside, a window also had been smashed on the church van.

A children's area was among the rooms damaged at Good Hope Church in Cloquet when a burglar left a garden hose running inside. Contributed / Good Hope Church

The kitchen area was badly damaged, as water poured through the ceiling and soaked walls and floors. Electrical and plumbing systems were compromised, and the pastor was told all components of the elevator would need to be replaced.

A large dumpster was brought in so staff could dispose of destroyed belongings, while items deemed salvageable were being stored in locked shipping containers in the parking lot.

"It's going to be very, very expensive," Stevens said. "I don't know what that number is, but it's going to be a big insurance claim. But we have insurance, so hallelujah for that."

In the meantime, Stevens said the church has seen an outpouring of support from the community. Police were quick on the scene to provide assistance and at least seven churches and ministries offered up meeting space. Clean-up crews got to work right away Saturday to begin drying and cleaning the building.

The roughly 400-450 congregants will have a temporary home just a few blocks away at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th St. Both Saturday night and Sunday services were scheduled, with Our Savior's even moving up its service time an hour to accommodate Good Hope.

The space was offered for up to three months, Stevens said, but he hopes a speedy restoration process will allow members to return to their building in the next month or two.

"There's different types of churches," Stevens said. "We're the jeans-and-coffee cup people. They're the robes-and-candles people. So for them to open their facility to us in such a loving and sacrificial way is humbling to me. It's just amazing. So, super happy with their kindness."

Matthew David Powers

Powers, 39, of Cloquet, was charged this week with second- and third-degree burglary, first-degree property damage, tampering with a fire alarm system and tampering with a motor vehicle. He was released on bond after making an initial appearance Tuesday.

A criminal complaint states that Powers' wallet and identification were found in a play area outside the church. His mother also told police he had called around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, and said he "was in the woods, asked her to say goodbye to the kids for (him) and that he wasn't going to wake up from this."

Stevens said the church community was "praying for that individual" from the start, and he was relieved to see that Powers was later taken into custody at his home without further harm. The complaint notes he was bloodied, with a large contusion on his forehead, a wound near his eye and nose, and several cuts and scrapes on his arms and legs.

The pastor said he was able to speak with the suspect over the phone Monday, Aug. 14, and they "had a great conversation."

A window was shattered on the van owned by Cloquet's Good Hope Church, which sustained significant vandalism damage late Friday, Aug. 11. Contributed / Good Hope Church

"He told me about some things he's going through," Stevens said. "He told me he didn't remember a whole lot of that evening, but knew some things happened. I kind of told him a couple things that we'd seen on the video and he was very remorseful and we got to pray together."

Records indicate Powers has two prior convictions for impaired driving, along with domestic assault and violation of a harassment restraining order. His next court appearance was set for Aug. 28.

"The thing that we want to see through all this, and that we're believing for, is redemption — for both the church and for that individual," Stevens said. "And that's for God to bring you up past where you were before. You have all the hardships happen that knock you down, and then the Lord picks you up — but picks you up a little farther than you were before."