News Local

Cliffs, union reach tentative labor deal at Northshore

The new contract will cover approximately 430 United Steelworkers-represented employees at the Northshore Mine.

FILE: Northshore Mining
Cleveland-Cliffs’ Northshore Mining facility in Silver Bay.
Clint Austin / 2020 file / News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 9:51 PM

CLEVELAND — Cleveland-Cliffs and the United Steelworkers have reached a tentative 3-year labor agreement, according to a news release from Cliffs.

The new contract will cover approximately 430 USW-represented workers at the Northshore Mine and plant, near Babbitt and Silver Bay respectively.

“The United Steelworkers have demonstrated their unwavering support of Cleveland-Cliffs throughout the years, and this new labor agreement for Northshore further strengthens our collaborative partnership," Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and CEO of Cliffs, said in a statement. "We look forward to working together with our new USW partners at Northshore and continuing to build a strong workforce for our present and future competitiveness.”

The agreement is pending ratification by USW local union members.

FILE: Northshore Mining
Local
Northshore Mining employees unionize
The Cleveland-Cliffs operation had been the only nonunion Iron Range mine.
Jul 19
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

Workers at the mine and plant joined USW in July after being the last nonunion taconite mine and pellet plant on the Iron Range. Northshore partially restarted operations in April after sitting idle for almost a year.

By Staff reports
