STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cliffs, Steelworkers file anti-dumping petition against 8 countries

The company and union say cheap tin mill products are flooding the market.

Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves talks about the company during a Northland event in 2019.
Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves talks about the company during a Northland event in 2019.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
January 18, 2023 05:05 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — A iron ore mining and steelmaking company and the union representing many of its employees have filed a petition alleging eight countries are dumping cheap tin and chromium-coated sheet steel product in the United States, threatening domestic tin mills.

Cleveland-Cliffs and the United Steelworkers have asked the U.S. government to place anti-dumping duties on tin mill products imported from Canada, China, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey and the United Kingdom and countervailing duties meant to offset subsidies on imports of tin mill products from China.

"There has been a significant surge in unfairly priced tinplate imports flooding the United States over the past two years, and we cannot let this persist," Lourenco Goncalves, president and CEO of Cliffs, said in a news release Wednesday. "We welcome competition with any and all imported steel as long as our U.S. trade laws are respected, and we will use all the tools at our disposal to remedy the situation.”

Elektrolichtbogenofen
Business
PREVIOUSLY: Steelmakers, union object to WTO ruling against steel tariffs
Duties were imposed by Trump administration in 2018
December 11, 2022 09:41 PM
 · 
By  Joseph S. Pete / The Times, Munster, Ind.

The products are mostly used for packaging of canned food, Cliffs said.

Cliffs said imports from those countries jumped 21% from 2019 to 2021 and another 21% through November 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The petitions present evidence that imports of tin mill products from each subject country are being sold in the United States at less than normal value and that imports of tin mill products from China are benefiting from countervailable subsidies," Cliffs said. "The petitions also show that dumped and subsidized imports from the subject countries have taken sales from the domestic industry and made it impossible to obtain a fair rate of return on domestic operations, putting the future of American made tin mill products at risk."

Cliffs' tin mill products are made at its Weirton, West Virginia, facility, which employs about 950 people, the company said. It sells about 300,000 net tons of the products, approximately 2% of Cliffs' total steel sales volume.

This isn't the first time Cliffs has called for anti-dumping action against China.

The influx of cheap Chinese steel undercut domestic steel and iron ore prices, leading to the idling of many of Minnesota's iron ore mines and pellet plants in 2015 and 2016.

Steep tariffs imposed by the U.S. government ultimately allowed some of the mines to reopen.

Related Topics: CLEVELAND-CLIFFSMININGIRON RANGE
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
What To Read Next
students participating in physical education class
Local
Gym class ‘unified’ at Duluth East High School
“Unified” physical education classes combine sports lessons for general education and special education students who might not otherwise meet at school.
January 18, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Matters of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Jan. 18, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
January 18, 2023 03:08 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, left, takes notes as he sits in on a group talking about healthcare, the environment and justice reform during his listening tour in the Yellowjacket Union on the UW-Superior campus
Local
Wisconsin governor takes time to listen in Superior
Residents and leaders have the opportunity to share their concerns before Gov. Tony Evers issues his budget to the Legislature in February.
January 18, 2023 01:39 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
FILE: Mesabi Metallics
Local
DNR to consider 'credible miners' for Nashwauk site after legal fight over terminated mineral leases ends
The Minnesota Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up Mesabi Metallics' challenge of the DNR's decision to terminate the company's leases.
January 18, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien