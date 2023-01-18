Cliffs, Steelworkers file anti-dumping petition against 8 countries

DULUTH — A iron ore mining and steelmaking company and the union representing many of its employees have filed a petition alleging eight countries are dumping cheap tin and chromium-coated sheet steel product in the United States, threatening domestic tin mills.

Cleveland-Cliffs and the United Steelworkers have asked the U.S. government to place anti-dumping duties on tin mill products imported from Canada, China, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey and the United Kingdom and countervailing duties meant to offset subsidies on imports of tin mill products from China.

"There has been a significant surge in unfairly priced tinplate imports flooding the United States over the past two years, and we cannot let this persist," Lourenco Goncalves, president and CEO of Cliffs, said in a news release Wednesday. "We welcome competition with any and all imported steel as long as our U.S. trade laws are respected, and we will use all the tools at our disposal to remedy the situation.”

The products are mostly used for packaging of canned food, Cliffs said.

Cliffs said imports from those countries jumped 21% from 2019 to 2021 and another 21% through November 2022.

"The petitions present evidence that imports of tin mill products from each subject country are being sold in the United States at less than normal value and that imports of tin mill products from China are benefiting from countervailable subsidies," Cliffs said. "The petitions also show that dumped and subsidized imports from the subject countries have taken sales from the domestic industry and made it impossible to obtain a fair rate of return on domestic operations, putting the future of American made tin mill products at risk."

Cliffs' tin mill products are made at its Weirton, West Virginia, facility, which employs about 950 people, the company said. It sells about 300,000 net tons of the products, approximately 2% of Cliffs' total steel sales volume.

This isn't the first time Cliffs has called for anti-dumping action against China.

The influx of cheap Chinese steel undercut domestic steel and iron ore prices, leading to the idling of many of Minnesota's iron ore mines and pellet plants in 2015 and 2016.

Steep tariffs imposed by the U.S. government ultimately allowed some of the mines to reopen.