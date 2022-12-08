SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cleveland-Cliffs seeks federal funding to study potential carbon capture facility at Indiana steel plant

The U.S. Department of Energy is using funding from the infrastructure bill to advance the technology.

Aerial view of Cleveland-Cliffs' Burns Harbor steel plant in Indiana
An aerial view of Cleveland-Cliffs' Burns Harbor steel plant in Indiana.
Contributed / Cleveland-Cliffs
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
December 07, 2022 06:02 PM
BURNS HARBOR, Ind. — An iron ore mining and steelmaking company has asked the federal government to help fund a design study for its proposed carbon capture facility in Indiana.

Cleveland-Cliffs, which operates four of the six iron ore mines and pellet plants on Minnesota’s Iron Range, wants to capture up to 2.8 million tons of carbon dioxide from blast furnace gas released at its Burns Harbor steel plant in northwest Indiana and on Lake Michigan. It would have a net carbon capture efficiency of “at least” 95%, the company said in a news release Wednesday.

Cliffs has asked the U.S. Department of Energy to pay for half of its next research phase with funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law last year. Cliffs did not provide the costs of the project or upcoming study.

The Department of Energy’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations has already helped fund Cliffs’ initial phase of research into the project, the company said in the release.

Cliffs is one of more than 90 companies and organizations participating in the department’s “Better Climate Challenge” aimed at reducing carbon emissions across all those facilities by 50% by 2030.

According to the department, Cliffs has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030 and reduce its energy intensity by 10%.

The United Nations’ latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report said carbon capture — in addition to reducing carbon emissions in the first place — could help keep climate change from warming the world to extreme levels.

“Pathways likely to limit warming to 2 degrees Celsius or 1.5 degrees C require some amount of (carbon dioxide removal) to compensate for residual (greenhouse gas) emissions, even after substantial direct emissions reductions are achieved in all sectors and regions,” the report, released in May 2022, said.

Through both the infrastructure bill and Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. government is investing heavily in carbon capture and storage technologies to combat climate change.

But some environmental groups have called carbon capture “greenwashing,” when a company acts like their product is climate friendly instead of taking meaningful actions to reduce emissions in the first place. On its website, Greenpeace called carbon capture a “scam.”

On steel plants specifically, a report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial said that because there is limited data on carbon capture at steel plants, steel makers should adopt hydrogen as a cleaner alternative instead ( Cliffs has said it will study the partial replacement of natural gas with hydrogen at its direct reduction plant in Toledo, Ohio).

“In harder-to-abate industrial sectors, such as steel and concrete, CCS (carbon capture and storage) is seen by some as a viable option for cost-effective, scalable emissions reductions,” the September 2022 report said. “But with no commercial-scale cement projects (several planned) and only one commercial scale facility for steel (and no plans for any major steel projects with CCS), the validity of that claim is yet to be tested.”

On Wednesday, Cliffs also announced it signed a 15-year power purchase agreement for 180 megawatts of wind power from EDP Renewables North America, which is planning a 200-megawatt wind farm in eastern Indiana.

Cliffs owns and operates the Minorca Mine in Virginia, United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes, and Northshore Mining in Babbitt and Silver Bay. It operates and owns the majority of Hibbing Taconite, which is a joint venture with U.S. Steel.

Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
