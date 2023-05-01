'Clean Yer Creek' event set for Saturday

DULUTH — A winter's-worth of trash, junk and other unwanted stuff has been building up along Duluth's many streams, so it's perfect timing for the annual Clean Yer Creek event Saturday.

Clean Yer Creek is a one-day, volunteer initiative dedicated to the removal of trash, debris and illegal dumping in and along Keene, Miller and Chester creeks before the stuff makes its way into Lake Superior.

To sign up in advance, go to facebook.com/CleanYerCreek.

Groups and individuals are welcome. Registration runs from 9:30-10 a.m. with the cleanup underway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and an after-party from 2-4 p.m. at Bent Paddle Brewing Co., 1832 W. Michigan St.

Anyone can participate. Dress for the weather and show up at 9:30 a.m. at one of three locations:

