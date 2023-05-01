99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
'Clean Yer Creek' event set for Saturday

Help pick up trash from three of Duluth's streams.

Clean Yer Creek volunteer
A volunteer picks up trash along a Duluth creek during a past Clean yer Creek event. This year's event is Saturday.
Contributed / Clean Yer Creek
By Staff reports
Today at 3:55 PM

DULUTH — A winter's-worth of trash, junk and other unwanted stuff has been building up along Duluth's many streams, so it's perfect timing for the annual Clean Yer Creek event Saturday.

Clean Yer Creek is a one-day, volunteer initiative dedicated to the removal of trash, debris and illegal dumping in and along Keene, Miller and Chester creeks before the stuff makes its way into Lake Superior.

To sign up in advance, go to facebook.com/CleanYerCreek.
Groups and individuals are welcome. Registration runs from 9:30-10 a.m. with the cleanup underway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and an after-party from 2-4 p.m. at Bent Paddle Brewing Co., 1832 W. Michigan St.

Anyone can participate. Dress for the weather and show up at 9:30 a.m. at one of three locations:

  • Keene Creek — Loll Designs, 5912 Waseca St. 
  • Chester Creek — Chester Bowl, 1801 E. Skyline Parkway.
  • Miller Creek — Wild State Cider, 2515 W. Superior St.
