Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Christmas Lighting Challenge announces winners

Homes and businesses in Duluth, Superior, Cloquet and Hermantown participated.

Colorful lights hung on trees and on one-story house
Eric and Debra Madson, 828 Lupine Drive, won Duluth's home category of the 2022 Christmas Lighting Challenge.
Teri Cadeau / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
December 22, 2022 10:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — The 2022 Christmas Lighting Challenge has announced the winners in its eighth-annual contest. The public voted for its favorites in home, business and favorite Christmas city categories.

The winners will be recognized at 3 p.m. Thursday via Facebook Live at facebook.com/christmaslightingchallenge . An award ceremony at Bentleyville was canceled due to the storm.

A list of lighting displays and an interactive map are available at christmaslightingchallenge.com .

Winners

Duluth

Superior

ADVERTISEMENT

Skandel house
The home of Joscelyn and Corey Skandel at 3114 Hughitt Ave. won for Superior's best home lighting.
Contributed / Joscelyn Skandel

Cloquet

Hermantown

  • Home: Bill and Nancy Olsen, 3931 Haines Road . (Moves next year to master category because they won two consecutive years.)
  • Business: No entries.

Master

Favorite Christmas City
Duluth

related
Proctor Lighting Contest Entrant
Lifestyle
Proctor man begins Proctor-centric lighting contest
Loren Inman missed having a lighting challenge just for his city, so he started his own.
December 19, 2022 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Several colorful lights line the front of Debra Madson's house in Proctor.
Arts and Entertainment
Proctor home displays perennial Christmas spirit
For over 35 years, Debra Madson has been decorating her house and yard for the holidays.
December 13, 2022 07:20 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau

Related Topics: CHRISTMASDULUTHSUPERIORHERMANTOWNCLOQUET
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Duluth SNOWSTORM
Local
Blizzard, storm warnings, power outages continue as winds increase Friday
South Shore snowbelt could see more snow into Christmas Day.
December 23, 2022 08:20 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Duluth News Tribune News Brief
Local
Missing woman found dead of suspected cold exposure
Diane Poole, 71, had been missing since Thursday afternoon.
December 23, 2022 04:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
United States Postal Service
Members Only
Local
Staffing trouble, more packages mean delays for Duluth-area mail, carriers claim
Interviews with a quartet of current and former USPS mail carriers indicate that the Duluth post office is short of workers and is being asked to prioritize e-commerce deliveries over letters.
December 23, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Duluth News Tribune News Brief
Local
Ashland man found dead, presumably from cold exposure
The man, who was found outside and underdressed for the blustery weather conditions, could not be revived.
December 23, 2022 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports