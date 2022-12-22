Christmas Lighting Challenge announces winners
Homes and businesses in Duluth, Superior, Cloquet and Hermantown participated.
We are part of The Trust Project.
DULUTH — The 2022 Christmas Lighting Challenge has announced the winners in its eighth-annual contest. The public voted for its favorites in home, business and favorite Christmas city categories.
The winners will be recognized at 3 p.m. Thursday via Facebook Live at facebook.com/christmaslightingchallenge . An award ceremony at Bentleyville was canceled due to the storm.
A list of lighting displays and an interactive map are available at christmaslightingchallenge.com .
Winners
Duluth
- Home: Eric and Debra Madson, 828 Lupine Drive .
- Business: Frost River Trading Co., 1910 W. Superior St.
Superior
ADVERTISEMENT
- Home: Joscelyn Skandel, 3114 Hughitt Ave.
- Business: Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, 305 E. Second St.
Cloquet
- Home: Anthony Gist, 327 Freeman Road .
- Business: Lakehead Harvest Hayrides, 70 E. St Louis River Road .
Hermantown
- Home: Bill and Nancy Olsen, 3931 Haines Road . (Moves next year to master category because they won two consecutive years.)
- Business: No entries.
Master
- Home: Patrick and Katy Stojevich, 202 E. McGonagle St. , Duluth.
- Business: Hanft Fride Law Office, 1219 14th St. , Cloquet.
Favorite Christmas City
Duluth
Loren Inman missed having a lighting challenge just for his city, so he started his own.
For over 35 years, Debra Madson has been decorating her house and yard for the holidays.
South Shore snowbelt could see more snow into Christmas Day.
Diane Poole, 71, had been missing since Thursday afternoon.
Members Only
Interviews with a quartet of current and former USPS mail carriers indicate that the Duluth post office is short of workers and is being asked to prioritize e-commerce deliveries over letters.
The man, who was found outside and underdressed for the blustery weather conditions, could not be revived.