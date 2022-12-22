Christmas Lighting Challenge announces winners

DULUTH — The 2022 Christmas Lighting Challenge has announced the winners in its eighth-annual contest. The public voted for its favorites in home, business and favorite Christmas city categories.

The winners will be recognized at 3 p.m. Thursday via Facebook Live at facebook.com/christmaslightingchallenge . An award ceremony at Bentleyville was canceled due to the storm.

A list of lighting displays and an interactive map are available at christmaslightingchallenge.com .

Winners

Duluth



Superior



The home of Joscelyn and Corey Skandel at 3114 Hughitt Ave. won for Superior's best home lighting. Contributed / Joscelyn Skandel

Cloquet



Hermantown



Home: Bill and Nancy Olsen, 3931 Haines Road . (Moves next year to master category because they won two consecutive years.)

Business: No entries.

Master



Favorite Christmas City

Duluth