99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Christian radio station celebrates 40 years in Northland

Life 97.3 will host a birthday bash Wednesday and a concert tour with Ben Fuller in Grand Rapids, Hermantown and Hayward in May.

2707523+webFAITH0731c4.jpg
Niki Corbin, listener engagement director for Life 97.3 radio, waves at passing motorists in Superior in 2020. The Christian station is celebrating 40 years.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Today at 5:17 PM

DULUTH — Christian radio station Life 97.3 turned 40 and is kicking off the celebration with a birthday bash this week.

There will be station tours, door prizes and light refreshments , as well as Christian comedian Darin Streblow, from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Life 97.3 studios, 1101 E. Central Entrance. The event is free and open to the public, station manager Niki Corbin told the News Tribune.

The celebration continues in May with a 40th birthday tour featuring contemporary Christian musician Ben Fuller. Tickets are on sale at life973.com for shows:

  • May 11: Grace Bible Chapel, 2452 County Road 76, Grand Rapids.
  • May 12: Hermantown Community Church, 4880 Maple Grove Road, Hermantown.
  • May 14: Hayward Wesleyan Church, 10655 Nyman Ave., Hayward.

General admission is $19.83 and VIP passes are $40. All concerts start at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. for VIP participants and 6:30 p.m. for general admission.
Life 97.3 airs in Ashland, Grand Rapids, Grand Marais, Hayward and Hibbing and is a sponsor of events such as City on the Hill in Bayfront Festival Park to "Parking Lot Prayers," as well as past events “Day Set Apart for Women” and “Gospelife 2002” and a Chris Rice performance at Denfeld High School.

041820.N.DNT.PRAYINGPARK.C04.JPG
Marissa Wolff, left, and Ellie Faris, both of Hermantown, worship during "Parking Lot Prayers," hosted by Life 97.3 FM, St. Luke's and the Duluth Vineyard Church, in a parking lot at St. Luke's in April 2020. The service included worship and prayer for health care professionals, essential workers and the community.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

It’s among the 14 Christian radio stations managed by Northwestern Media Network, of St. Paul-based University of Northwestern. “We’re listener-supported and always have been. It’s truly been a ministry for the community by the community,” Corbin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The station signed on April 16, 1983, as KDNW FM 90.5. Its first location was “above a piano shop” on the 300 block of East Superior Street.

It switched to its current frequency of 97.3 in 1990 and moved to its Central Entrance location in 1994, said Corbin.

2707519+webFAITH0731c1.jpg
FROM 2016: DJ enjoys spreading the love of Christ through radio job
A big part of Niki Corbin's job is in her title. As listener engagement director for Life 97.3 Christian radio, she has her ear to the ground.
July 30, 2016 09:56 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine

Over the years, Life 97.3 has worked with East Ridge Community Church, Second Harvest Food Bank, New Hope for Families among other churches and community partners.

Today, the station supports homeschool events, National Day of Prayer, Celebrate Recovery, church rummage and bake sale and youth conferences on its website, as well as podcasts "Reading the Bible Together" and "Mental Health with Dr. Melissa Mork."

Next up, Corbin said, is to “continue to bring God’s love to the Northland.”

ALSO READ
GuyConsolmango.jpg
Vatican astronomer speaks at UMD on communicating science, religion in changing times
Brother Guy Consolmango presented at the Sieur du Lhut Creativity Conference, which invites speakers from different viewpoints to address a topic.
April 25, 2023 06:00 AM
Jake Widdes, Josh Widdes and Gerry Wallace prepare traditional latkes for the Temple Israel congregation meal
Duluth synagogue serves up Hanukkah meal
“I can skip everything but the latkes," said Ben Yokel, who helps prepare Temple Israel's congregation feast.
December 23, 2022 07:47 AM
A rabbi speaks into a microphone while standing in front of a 6-foot menorah in a mall. A seated crowd listens.
Duluth, get ready for a giant balloon menorah
“We’re not going to be able to light it, but that’s OK,” said Rabbi Mendy Ross, leader of event host Chabad of Duluth.
December 09, 2022 08:10 AM
Pastor Casey LaCore Duluth Vineyard Church
Duluth 'Blue Christmas' ceremony deals with grief, loss during holidays
After the Rev. Casey LaCore lost her husband of 44 years, she wanted to provide a different type of holiday service.
November 28, 2022 08:18 AM
Load More

Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 16 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014, and today, she writes about the heartbeat of our community: the people.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

She earned bachelors degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and started her career at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald that summer. She helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving north to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Firefighters work scene of apartment fire
Local
Duluth condemns building after fatal fire
April 25, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
041520.N.DNT.NORTHSHORE.C06.jpg
Local
Northshore Mining partially restarts
April 25, 2023 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Victims of fatal Duluth fire named
April 25, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
041520.N.DNT.NORTHSHORE.C06.jpg
Local
Northshore Mining partially restarts
April 25, 2023 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Cannabis plant
Minnesota
Minnesota House OKs legal cannabis; Senate vote scheduled Friday
April 25, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Central High School
Minnesota
Minnesota high school graduation rates up slightly in 2022
April 25, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
birding
Northland Outdoors
'Everyone Can Bird' accessible birding events start May 6
April 25, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers