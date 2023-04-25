Christian radio station celebrates 40 years in Northland

DULUTH — Christian radio station Life 97.3 turned 40 and is kicking off the celebration with a birthday bash this week.

There will be station tours, door prizes and light refreshments , as well as Christian comedian Darin Streblow, from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Life 97.3 studios, 1101 E. Central Entrance. The event is free and open to the public, station manager Niki Corbin told the News Tribune.

The celebration continues in May with a 40th birthday tour featuring contemporary Christian musician Ben Fuller. Tickets are on sale at life973.com for shows:



May 11: Grace Bible Chapel, 2452 County Road 76, Grand Rapids.

May 12: Hermantown Community Church, 4880 Maple Grove Road, Hermantown.

May 14: Hayward Wesleyan Church, 10655 Nyman Ave., Hayward.

General admission is $19.83 and VIP passes are $40. All concerts start at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. for VIP participants and 6:30 p.m. for general admission.

Life 97.3 airs in Ashland, Grand Rapids, Grand Marais, Hayward and Hibbing and is a sponsor of events such as City on the Hill in Bayfront Festival Park to "Parking Lot Prayers," as well as past events “Day Set Apart for Women” and “Gospelife 2002” and a Chris Rice performance at Denfeld High School.

Marissa Wolff, left, and Ellie Faris, both of Hermantown, worship during "Parking Lot Prayers," hosted by Life 97.3 FM, St. Luke's and the Duluth Vineyard Church, in a parking lot at St. Luke's in April 2020. The service included worship and prayer for health care professionals, essential workers and the community. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

It’s among the 14 Christian radio stations managed by Northwestern Media Network, of St. Paul-based University of Northwestern. “We’re listener-supported and always have been. It’s truly been a ministry for the community by the community,” Corbin said.

The station signed on April 16, 1983, as KDNW FM 90.5. Its first location was “above a piano shop” on the 300 block of East Superior Street.

It switched to its current frequency of 97.3 in 1990 and moved to its Central Entrance location in 1994, said Corbin.

Over the years, Life 97.3 has worked with East Ridge Community Church, Second Harvest Food Bank, New Hope for Families among other churches and community partners.

Today, the station supports homeschool events, National Day of Prayer, Celebrate Recovery, church rummage and bake sale and youth conferences on its website, as well as podcasts "Reading the Bible Together" and "Mental Health with Dr. Melissa Mork."

Next up, Corbin said, is to “continue to bring God’s love to the Northland.”