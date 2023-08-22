Chisholm man faces murder charge in overdose case

HIBBING — A man was apparently placed in a car and left on a public street in Chisholm for five days after fatally overdosing, authorities said.

A 911 call had been placed from the phone belonging to the victim, Timothy Robert Baker, on March 8. But it wasn't until March 13 that his body was found, and only later did officers suspect that another person was responsible for making the call while the 63-year-old was clinging to life.

Justin Dean Stauffer

Justin Dean Stauffer, 41, of Chisholm, faces a third-degree murder charge for allegedly supplying the methamphetamine and fentanyl that killed Baker.

Stauffer was initially charged in March with a slew of drug and firearm offenses. It was only months later, as the investigation continued, that St. Louis County prosecutors filed an amended complaint charging him with the homicide.

According to court documents:

ADVERTISEMENT

Baker's body was found in his vehicle on the 500 block of Sixth Street Northwest. Officers noted he was "laying on his side on the passenger seat of the vehicle, appearing as if someone moved him to that location." His phone was found near the body.

Police reviewed audio of a 911 call that had been placed from the phone around 7:15 p.m. on March 8. Lasting 4 ½ minutes, it only included breathing noises. An officer familiar with overdoses believed it to be "agonal breathing" — the body's last-ditch effort to remain alive — and that Baker "would have been essentially unconscious during this breathing, leading to the conclusion another individual made the call from the phone."

See also







A search of Baker's phone data showed that he had been in contact with a "Francis Kane" on Facebook, asking March 2 if the other user had "any fast" — a slang term for drugs, typically meth. "Kane" responded with "just a little."

Records indicated the two next communicated on the afternoon of March 8, with Baker indicating he was in Chisholm and telling "Kane" he "should "smoke some s--- with me."

Investigators obtained a warrant for Facebook records and confirmed that the "Kane" account actually belonged to Stauffer, who was also known to go by the nickname "Shrimp."

Another warrant for Google records revealed that the two had a phone call around 4:45 p.m. March 8, after which Baker used Google Maps for directions to Stauffer's residence on the 700 block of Third Street Northwest. Phone location data indicated he remained in the vicinity of the residence until 7:10 p.m., after which the phone traveled a half-mile to the location where his body was ultimately discovered.

Investigators said a review of Stauffer's phone records showed that he was "actively selling and purchasing controlled substances" around the time of Baker's death.

Meanwhile, Baker's adult daughter turned to Stauffer after not hearing from her father for several days and learning he may have been the last person in contact with him. In an exchange of messages March 12, the defendant wrote that he "gave him a little fast (and) he left."

ADVERTISEMENT

"He had someone out in the truck driving him," Stauffer reportedly wrote. "They didn't want want to come in so I told him he (was) going to have to bounce cuz the neighbors, ya know. I don't need police in my life."

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS







Police executed a warrant at Stauffer's home March 21, arresting him after ignored commands and attempted to flee on foot. In a bedroom, officers found a .223-caliber rifle, ammunition, more than 56 grams of suspected methamphetamine. more than 8 grams of suspected fentanyl, a small quantity of suspected cocaine and several containers of apparent prescription pills, including morphine, amphetamine and clonazepam.

Other paraphernalia, including digital scales, an apparent formula for mixing meth and fentanyl and pricing details, also were found in the bedroom, which other residents identified as belonging to Stauffer. The defendant, after being arrested, was heard by officers yelling at a woman to "take the charges and tell the police that it was her."

Stauffer faces eight felonies. In addition to murder, he is accused of six controlled substance crimes ranging from first-degree sale to fifth-degree possession, along with one count of possession of a firearm by an ineligible person.

Records indicate Stauffer has at least six prior felony convictions in Minnesota, including three for drugs, two for fleeing police in a motor vehicle and another for financial transaction card fraud. A number of lesser convictions include multiple instances of fleeing an officer on foot, obstructing the legal process and impaired driving.

Stauffer is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on $300,000 bail. His next court appearance is set for Sept. 14.