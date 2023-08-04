Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Child injured after fall from riding lawnmower

The 6-year-old girl was airlifted to Children's Minnesota Hospital Minneapolis.

By Staff reports
Today at 5:52 PM

COOK — A 6-year-old girl was airlifted to Children's Minnesota Hospital Minneapolis after falling into a running lawn mower on Friday afternoon.

According to a media release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called at about 1:50 p.m. after the girl, a passenger behind an adult operator mowing trails, fell off an all-terrain vehicle and was run over by the attached brush mower.

The child was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Cook and later airlifted to Minneapolis.

Responding agencies included Cook Ambulance, Cook Fire Department, Cook First Responders and Virginia Ambulance.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
