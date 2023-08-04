Child injured after fall from riding lawnmower

COOK — A 6-year-old girl was airlifted to Children's Minnesota Hospital Minneapolis after falling into a running lawn mower on Friday afternoon.

According to a media release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called at about 1:50 p.m. after the girl, a passenger behind an adult operator mowing trails, fell off an all-terrain vehicle and was run over by the attached brush mower.

The child was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Cook and later airlifted to Minneapolis.

Responding agencies included Cook Ambulance, Cook Fire Department, Cook First Responders and Virginia Ambulance.