Charges: Man stabbed girlfriend in head in Lincoln Park

DULUTH — A man allegedly fled to Aitkin County after stabbing his girlfriend in the head at a Lincoln Park residence early Monday.

Joshua James White, 19, of Minneapolis, was charged Tuesday in State District Court with felony second-degree assault and making threats of violence following the incident that left the 20-year-old woman hospitalized.

The stabbing was reported to Duluth police around 4:15 a.m. at a residence on 24th Avenue West. Officers reported they found the victim "covered in blood from what was later determined to be a severe laceration to her head." Additional blood was found throughout the living, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman reported that White had left and may have been headed to the Twin Cities. Officers reported that they were familiar with the suspect and victim from previous calls to the scene.

The complaint states the victim reported that White was sitting on top of her while beating and spitting on her. He also allegedly threatened to kill her.

"The victim said the defendant had taken her clothing off and assaulted her," according to the probable cause statement. "The victim tried to run away and the defendant chased her and tackled her in the living room. The victim did not specifically remember getting stabbed but remembered the defendant standing over her with a knife."

The woman further reported that White threw her phone and made a comment about how she was "not worth killing" before leaving the scene.

Aitkin County sheriff's deputies found White's pickup truck in McGregor later that morning, and records indicate he was booked into the Aitkin County Jail by 7:40 a.m. He allegedly had four firearms and three knives in the truck at the time of his arrest.

White does not appear to have any prior adult criminal history. As of Wednesday, he was awaiting transport back to St. Louis County prior to making an initial court appearance.