News | Local
News reporting
Charges: Duluth man stabbed officer with sword after standoff

The suspect, who was believed to be experiencing mental health issues, faces charges including attempted murder and first-degree assault.

A courtroom gavel
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
February 13, 2023 12:39 PM
DULUTH — A protective vest may have saved the life of a Duluth police officer who was stabbed with a sword while attempting to arrest a man who barricaded himself inside a downtown apartment last week.

Authorities said Alexander Jan Dougherty, 33, made repeated threats of harm to others during a four-hour standoff at the Greysolon Plaza Apartments, 227 E. Superior St., on Feb. 6.

"After negotiating with Mr. Dougherty for hours and not convincing him to surrender, law enforcement implemented a tactical entry into the apartment," a criminal complaint states. "While doing so, Mr. Dougherty, wielding a samurai-like sword, lunged and stabbed an officer in the chest. The officer was wearing a protective vest, which prevented the sword from penetrating the officer's body; however, the officer's hand was cut during the altercation."

The charges identify officer Ian Johnson, an 11-year veteran of the Duluth Police Department, as the victim of attempted murder.

The incident started around 11 a.m. when an "unwanted, agitated male" was reported on the eighth floor of the building, according to police. The man, later identified as Dougherty, was refusing to leave an apartment and was believed to be armed with an "edged weapon."

The complaint describes Dougherty as "yelling, growling and screaming" during the standoff.

"Officers heard Mr. Dougherty say that he was God, Satan, Santa and the demon Beelzebub," the complaint states. "Mr. Dougherty threatened to cut people up. He screamed at officers to shoot him. He said he would eat the officers' faces and drink their blood."

Police said Dougherty was the only person in the unit, and neighboring apartments were evacuated as the department's Crisis Negotiations Team was called in an attempt to peacefully resolve the situation. When that failed, the Tactical Response Team forced entry.

Authorities said Dougherty was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment and a mental health evaluation.

Dougherty is charged in State District Court with attempted intentional second-degree murder; first-degree assault on a police officer; second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon; fourth-degree assault on a police officer; making threats of violence; and obstructing the legal process.

The charges were issued by warrant, as Dougherty has yet to be booked at the St. Louis County Jail. It's not yet clear when he will make his first appearance.

Court records show that civil commitment and guardianship proceedings were both initiated for Dougherty last week. He has a handful of prior criminal convictions, mostly related to theft, but no felonies on his record.

