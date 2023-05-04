Charges: Duluth man held gun to ex-wife's head in Hermantown confrontation

DULUTH — An intoxicated man allegedly held a gun to the head of his ex-wife and threatened to kill her in the presence of her granddaughter and a school bus transporting Hermantown elementary students.

Gary Robert Holter, 75, of Duluth, was charged Friday in State District Court with five crimes in the April 27 altercation outside the Timber Ridge Townhomes.

Gary Robert Holter

The situation was described by police as "fluid and dangerous," as it happened in a busy location and prompted the bus driver to call 911 and leave the area.

A criminal complaint states that Holter drove to his ex-wife's apartment on Timber Ridge Lane, behind Walmart, around 4:30 p.m. The victim came out with her granddaughter to speak with him, at which point he allegedly stated, "I'm going to shoot you dead," and pointed a pistol at her head.

The woman screamed and ran behind a vehicle while the grandchild went back into the apartments to alert other occupants, the complaint states.

Hermantown police caught up with Halter in his vehicle a "short distance away" and placed him under arrest. Asked if he knew what happened at the victim's residence, he allegedly said, "Yeah, I do," and acknowledged having a gun in his pocket.

Officers described Holter as unstable on his feet and showing multiple signs of impairment. A field-sobriety test placed his blood-alcohol concentration at 0.19, more than twice the legal limit for driving, according to the complaint.

In a statement given after a Miranda warning was read, Holter allegedly admitted that he was "displeased" that his ex-wife was in a relationship with another person and that he "wanted to talk with her" about it. Court records indicate the couple married in 1997 and separated in 2015.

"Who knows what would have happened," if the significant other had been present at the apartment, he allegedly told police.

The Hermantown Community Schools bus was coincidentally in the area at the time. School officials said last week that the driver saw Holter with the gun, backed up and called 911. The driver dropped off students on a different part of their route, and then returned to finish the route once police gave the go-ahead, Superintendent Wayne Whitwam said.

Holter is charged with felony counts of second-degree assault and threats of violence; two gross misdemeanor charges of driving while impaired; and a misdemeanor count of carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol.

He has only a handful of minor infractions on his record, and none in the past decade, but St. Louis County prosecutor Alexander Saumer said the "facts of this case presented a significant danger to the victim, neighbors and the community."

Judge Theresa Neo granted his request to set unconditional bail at $500,000, or conditional bail at $300,000 with requirements that he refrain from possessing firearms and undergo mental health and chemical dependency assessments.

Holter, who was denied a public defender, had not posted either figure as of Thursday and remained at the St. Louis County Jail. His next court appearance is set for May 23.