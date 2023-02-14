99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Charges: Duluth man fired gun inside apartment as woman, children hid in bathtub

Police eventually arrested the 23-year-old when he came running out of the residence with a gun, according to charges.

courtroom gavel
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
February 14, 2023 05:06 PM
DULUTH — A man was acting erratically and displaying signs of paranoia for several hours before he fired three shots inside a Central Hillside neighborhood apartment Sunday morning, prompting a woman and two children to hide in a bathtub.

Davonta Antonio Donaldson, 23, of Duluth, was "potentially having some sort of psychotic episode or had used some sort of controlled substance," witnesses told police, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in State District Court.

Davonta Antonio Donaldson

Multiple callers reported gunfire on the 300 block of West Fourth Street around 7:30 a.m. As Duluth police set up a perimeter and evacuated other units in the apartment building, officers made contact with the woman, 20, who stated that she was locked in the bathroom with two children, 11 and 7, and that Donaldson was in possession of her pistol, according to the complaint.

Police said they attempted to make contact with Donaldson via phone and a public address system, but he was unresponsive. The complaint states that officers eventually spoke with him through the door and he was "very agitated, and said something to the effect that he would not open the door because people were going to kill him."

Officers formed a plan that involved breaking a window to distract Donaldson and gain a view inside, while other officers attempted to gain entry through a rear door. But Donaldson ran to the back door as the window shattered and, despite commands to retreat, came running out with a gun in his hand, according to the complaint.

However, the defendant tripped and officers were able to subdue him after a physical struggle, the document states.

Local
The woman, who lives in the unit, told police that Donaldson often stays with her. She reportedly stated that he had gone out with friends the night before and sent a text message that "did not make any sense." Early Sunday morning, she said, she woke up and found him standing near the exterior door "acting like a guard."

Donaldson also stated that "people were trying to get him" and he was "being followed," according to the complaint. The woman said he retrieved her pistol as he "had been running since 4 a.m. and he'd used up all of his ammunition."

After obtaining a search warrant for the apartment, police allegedly seized "a large quantity of U.S. currency" and numerous suspected drugs, including cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms and miscellaneous pills that included fentanyl. Three spent shell casings and bullet fragments were also recovered inside the residence.

Donaldson is charged with felony counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and obstructing the legal process. A search of court records does not reveal any criminal history in Minnesota or Wisconsin.

Judge Shawn Pearson set unconditional bail at $5,000 and referred Donaldson for potential pretrial supervised release. His next court appearance is set for March 14.

Tom Olsen has covered crime and courts for the Duluth News Tribune since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and a lifelong resident of the city. Readers can contact Olsen at 218-723-5333 or tolsen@duluthnews.com.
