Charges: Brimson bait shop owner pondered abducting children

DULUTH — A Brimson bait shop owner allegedly told police that he considered abducting children from a campground and spent thousands of dollars in an effort to have a minors brought to his residence for sexual acts.

The alleged confession came as Thor Alan Steenerson, 47, was arrested this month on nearly four dozen counts of possessing child pornography — a crime for which he was previously convicted in 2009.

Thor Alan Steenerson

"Clearly, the defendant poses an extraordinary and uncontrollable risk to public safety," St. Louis County prosecutor Nate Stumme told a judge.

Steenerson owns Brimson Sportsman's Corner, 1892 Townline Road, which operates out of a tiny manufactured home adjacent to his own residence, according to court filings and property records.

A criminal complaint states that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension began investigating Steenerson in late May after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The nonprofit resource center had been alerted by Google to a user who had uploaded 46 images of suspected child sexual abuse.

When agents executed a search warrant at Steenerson's home on June 6, he allegedly admitted to being "heavily involved in acquiring and possessing child sexual assault material." He added that he had disseminated images in the past and, within the past few months, had destroyed laptop computers because he did not want to get caught, according to the complaint.

"He stated that he would like to stop using child pornography but has not been able to do so," officials wrote in the probable cause statement.

Despite claiming he did not have any computers in the residence, agents said they found a laptop in his bedroom and were able to confirm that he had downloaded 46 images depicting minors engaged in sexual behavior.

Steenerson allegedly went on talk about his efforts to arrange to have children brought to his home, noting he had apparently been "scammed" out of "many thousands of dollars" at some point. He reportedly said he "would not have sex with children" but would watch if they were sexually abused by others in his presence.

Stumme said the defendant also had a sign in his bait shop indicating minors must be accompanied by an adult, with "the purpose being to minimize the risk that he will be tempted."

Steenerson faces 46 felony counts. Judge David Johnson granted the prosecutor's request to set bail at $750,000.

Records show the defendant was sentenced in early 2009 to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to a single child pornography charge. The sentence included 90 days in local custody and completion of sex offender treatment.

However, filings indicate he struggled to stop accessing pornography and had a number of probation violations, with his probation ultimately being extended three additional years.

Steenerson remains in the St. Louis County Jail, with his next court appearance set for Tuesday.

The News Tribune called the bait shop on Wednesday, but there was no answer and a message was not immediately returned.