Changes coming to Duluth Police Department leadership

DULUTH — More change is coming to the top ranks of the Duluth Police Department.

Deputy Chief Laura Marquardt, a 28-year veteran who made history as the first woman to lead the agency last year, will retire April 4, it was announced Friday.

“During my time at the Duluth Police Department, I had the honor and privilege of working alongside the dedicated women and men who work tirelessly to protect our community,” she said in a statement. “I am confident that DPD will continue to strive to follow through on our mission of providing a safe Duluth for all and I look forward to watching DPD succeed from the sidelines.”

Chief Mike Ceynowa, who was appointed as the city's top cop in September, said he has tapped Lt. Ryan Morris, a 23-year member of the Duluth police force, to replace her.

“Morris brings with him a variety of lived and professional experience,” Ceynowa said. “I’m confident Morris will be successful in this new chapter of his career.”

Laura Marquardt, then a lieutenant, gestures toward body cameras sitting in a docking station at the Public Safety Building in 2015. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Marquart was first hired at the department in 1995. She was a patrol officer until 1999; an investigator for its Child Abuse and Neglect Unit until 2003; then for its Violent Crimes Unit until 2011, when she was named a sergeant in the department's Property, Evidence and Crime Scene Unit. She was promoted to lieutenant in the administrative division in 2014 before then-Chief Mike Tusken named her to the deputy chief role in 2016.

Marquardt initially headed the agency's investigative and administrative divisions before a 2021 restructuring allowed her to focus solely on administration. She was also tapped by Mayor Emily Larson to lead the entire force as interim chief for two months last year after Tusken retired and before Ceynowa was named to the post.

“Laura and I have worked closely together for the past 20 years as investigative partners, supervisory partners and administrative partners," Ceynowa said. "I have always appreciated her and her perspectives on public safety issues and her world view. We are going to miss her knowledge and expertise here but wish her a very well-deserved retirement.”

Morris joined the department in 2000 as a patrol officer. He went on to serve five years in the Traffic Investigations Unit before he was promoted to sergeant in 2013. He also served as a stint of the president of the Duluth Police Union before he was promoted to a patrol lieutenant in 2019.

Duluth Police Investigator Ryan Morris (right) and intern Dan Kerfeld (left) map out the area around where a fatal shooting happened in the Central Hillside neighborhood in July 2009. Derek Montgomery / File / Duluth News Tribune

Morris will lead the patrol division, which accounts for roughly two-thirds of the department's sworn officers. The division includes two area commanders, four patrol groups, community officers, the K-9 Unit and school resource officers.

“I am truly humbled and blessed to have been chosen to lead the Patrol Division,” Morris said. “The dedication, passion, and professionalism that our patrol officers demonstrate daily to serve this community, in combination with a new generation of leadership at DPD, make for a very promising and exciting time for our department and for the safety our community. I look forward to being a part of this team in my new role.”

Morris will transition into the role beginning March 12. He joins a longtime deputy chief, Nick Lukovsky, who had been overseeing patrol on an interim basis along with his normal duty overseeing investigations.

Lukovsky, a deputy chief since 2015, will oversee both investigations and administration for at least the near future. Duluth actually has been authorized for three deputy chiefs since May 2021 — one for each division — but Ceynowa told the News Tribune last fall that he didn't anticipate filling his own former post "any time soon."

The department has an authorized force of roughly 158 sworn officers, but the agency consistently has been operating with 20-30 open positions, which Ceynowa explained has led to delayed promotions and added overtime. The city recently has bumped up pay and benefits for first-time officers and those transferring from other agencies, and Ceynowa has said that filling the ranks is a top priority of his administration.