Central High School sale closes for $8 million

The Duluth high school closed in 2011. STC Building plans to redevelop the site into a mixed-use development.

An aerial view of an old 1970s-style high school surrounded by snow
The former Duluth Central High School, 800 Central Entrance.
2015 file / Duluth News Tribune
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
March 10, 2023 04:46 PM

DULUTH — Almost 12 years after closing its doors, Duluth Public Schools has sold Central High School for $8 million.

The district and buyer, STC Building, LLC, closed on the sale Friday, the district said in a news release.

STC Building was formerly named Chester Creek View, LCC, which is linked to a group that has made similar purchases for residential developments.

The New York-based company will redevelop the site into a mixed-use development, STC Building said in a separate news release Friday.

“This is a great step forward for redeveloping one of the most iconic areas of Duluth,” William Burns, a long-time Duluth attorney and adviser for the project, said in the release. “Residents should be pleased that an experienced firm like STC Building with prior experience in the community will be leading the process for the transition of this land.”

Design of the project is underway, but the first phase of construction could begin later this year, STC Building said.

“I am very pleased to have finally sold this property after so many years of sitting empty and being for sale,” Superintendent John Magas said in the release. “The $8 million from the sale will be helpful in providing additional resources to the students and families of the district, and will be a wonderful development opportunity for the city of Duluth.”

Demolition of the approximately 213,000-square-foot building at 800 E. Central Entrance was recently completed and final cleanup will take place this spring, the district said.

Excavator works in partially demolished building.
An excavator on Nov. 18 sifts through the rubble of the first portion of Central High School demolished.
Wyatt Buckner / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune

“I anticipate that the client developing the front 55 acres on the hill will accomplish some great goals that enhance Duluth in many respects,” Dave Spooner, the district's recently retired manager of facilities, said in the release.

School district leaders held on to about 22 acres at the hilltop site, though, on which they're building a new bus garage, a new district administrative headquarters, and renovating a former industrial arts building into a new facilities and maintenance facility.

In June 2021, School Board members voted to issue $31.5 million worth of general obligation bonds for that project.

The 1971 building closed in 2011 as part of the school district's "Red" facilities plan.

Three previous attempts to sell the building were unsuccessful:

  • In 2015, a $10 million deal with Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors fell through due to cost concerns.
  • In 2016, School Board members nixed a $14.2 million sale to Tischer Creek Building Co. for a Duluth Edison charter high school.
  • In 2022, a $7.4 million sale to Saturday Properties fell through.

This story was updated at 4:46 p.m. March 10 with details about the buyer's plans and a quote from STC Building, LLC. It was originally posted at 4:29 p.m. March 10.

Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
