Center City aims to build side-by-side affordable apartment buildings in Duluth

DULUTH — Center City Housing Corp. has yet to break ground for a new subsidized housing development, but it’s already laying plans to put up yet another apartment building next door to it.

The Duluth Economic Development Authority agreed Wednesday to provide Center City with an option to purchase property in the Spirit Valley neighborhood to construct a 30-unit supportive housing development adjacent to Wadena West, a 60-unit building it expects to begin work on this summer.

DEDA commissioners voted 6-0 to approve a resolution that authorizes city staff to sell Center City the Wadena West site for $125,500, as well as a separate resolution granting the same organization an option to buy additional land on Wadena Street, between 52nd and 53rd avenues west, at a cost of $43,400 for future development.

We do a lot to connect people with behavioral help and physical help. Nancy Cashman, Center City director

Securing a site for the proposed project is considered a prerequisite for Center City to seek assistance from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency in the form of low-income housing credits.

The organization has already secured Minnesota Housing Finance Agency support for Wadena West, and the city has agreed to help the project forward by providing another $1.75 million in federal pandemic relief funding it received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Half the units in Wadena West will be one-bedroom apartments and the remainder will be efficiency units.

“So, the building will be completely affordable, and people will pay a third of their income for rent,” said Center City Director Nancy Cashman. Rents are designed to be within the financial reach of individuals earning 30%-60% of the area median income.

“It will have on-site services that are very comprehensive,” Cashman said, pointing to case management supports, transportation, a medication safe-keeping program and employment support, as well as advocacy and referrals to connect people to resources in the community.

“We do a lot to connect people with behavioral help and physical help. Also, there will be 24-hour front desk staffing,” she said.

Roz Randorf, DEDA commissioner and 3rd District city councilor, thanked Cashman for Center City’s efforts.

“It’s highly needed, and it’s good to see these units coming to our community,” Randorf said.

Cashman said “it’s hard to find sites in Duluth,” so they appreciate the location.

Center City aims to apply for additional low-income housing credits in July to support a second 30-unit project next to Wadena West, and Cashman said she’s confident the organization can make a strong case for the project.

She said the new building would be used to replace the nearby Memorial Park Apartments complex Center City currently operates. Cashman said that building is “single-room occupancy, the really old type, where there’s shared kitchens and bathrooms.”

“The rooms are very small. It’s very tired. We have very high-barrier folks living there,” she said, noting that support services are provided to residents with help from the Human Development Center. But Cashman described those services as “minimal.”

She explained that the Memorial Park Apartments building has a negative cash flow; it costs Center City $30,000-$80,000 per year to keep it afloat. “So it’s not a building we can continue to have in our portfolio, because we just can’t continue to support it at that level.”

Cashman suspects the tenants at Memorial Park will be eager to move into a new building with more room and greater privacy.

As for the existing apartment building, Cashman said Center City could look at selling it, which she considers an unlikely prospect, or tearing it down and building more housing there.

“I think it’s important for people to have a better place to live,” Cashman said.