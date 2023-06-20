Celebrate Midsummer with Finnish Juhannus festival

SAGINAW — Looking to celebrate the longest day of the year Finnish-style? The Finlandia Foundation Northland has you covered with its annual Juhannus celebration Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at Sampo Beach, 7095 Saginaw Road, on Little Grand Lake.

A national holiday in Finland, Juhannus is also called Midsummer. It was renamed for St. John the Baptist when Catholicism moved into the region.

"It had been a pagan celebration before then," said Finlandia Foundation Northland Chair Mary Lukkarila. "It celebrated fertility and good crops. Young girls would put flowers under their pillow and that night they'd dream about their future husbands. So a lot of mythology is wrapped up in there."

Lukkarila said the holiday is generally a laid-back festival where people go to their cabins and enjoy saunas, bonfires, singing and dancing.

"We embrace that with our celebration. It's a time to get out by the lake and eat food and learn more about Finnish culture," Lukkarila said. "It's a family-friendly time to play games and listen to good music and maybe have a fire, if we can with the restrictions."

This year's celebrations include a craft demonstration on how to make a Finnish star and a vihta, which is a sauna whisk made out of birch branches.

Members of the foundation have dug through their closets and found vintage Finnish items, which will be for sale at the festival. Coffee and pulla — a Finnish cardamom bread — will be available along with other food.

Sara Pajunen, a violinist who has music degrees from the U.S. and Finland and was the 2015-16 Finlandia Foundation Performer of the Year, will play music.

Lukkarila said she looks forward to the celebration every year because it's a chance to connect with others.

"It's a holiday which has been celebrated in Finland and Nordic countries forever," Lukkarila said. "It's a piece of culture we can share and let people get a taste of Finland, past, present and maybe even the future. We get to connect with our ancestors and our cousins."

Connecting with her Finnish heritage is what drew Lukkarlia to the Finlandia Foundation in the first place. The national organization is self-described as "fiercely Finnish since 1953," with a focus on championing Finnish culture and heritage across the U.S. Lukkarlia was drawn to the local chapter when she and her former fellow librarians received travel grants from the organization to travel to Cloquet's sister library in Finland.

"We got to visit and learn about how they did library service in Finland, then we spoke to a group of library directors in the area about how we did things here," she said. "It was a very cool experience that made me want to get involved to help others connect."

To learn more about the Finlandia Foundation Northland and about Juhannus, visit finlandiafoundationnorthland.org.