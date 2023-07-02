Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Celebrate Lake Superior Day on July 16

The event starts at 11 a.m. at Barkers Island in Superior.

Lake Superior
Sailboats on Lake Superior. The annual Lake Superior Day celebration is July 16 on Barkers Island in Superior.
Clint Austin / 2008 file / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 8:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Relax, play, and learn in celebration of local fresh water at Lake Superior Day from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, on Barker’s Island.

There will be live music, kid's activities, stand up-paddle boarding and information booths all focused on appreciating the Great Lake. It’s all free.

There will also be food vendors on hand.

Organizations from throughout the region will help visitors dive into Lake Superior learning. New this year, people can make “bawa’iganaakoog” — wild rice harvesting sticks — with the 1854 Treaty Authority and the St. Louis River Wild Rice & Habitat Restoration team.

Lake Superior Day attendees can visit the Lake Superior Estuarium, take tours of a new rescue airboat from the City of Superior Fire Department, and pay half-price admission on the SS Meteor for tours of the last above-water whaleback ship in the world. A free raffle features prizes donated from local businesses.

The Lake Superior Day event is outdoors along sidewalks and on mowed, grassy lawns at Festival Park and the Lake Superior Estuarium, 3 Marina Drive in Barkers Island in Superior.

For more information go to lakesuperiornerr.org/event/lake-superior-day-2023 or contact Luciana Ranelli at 715-399-4085.

Did you know that Lake Superior is the largest lake by surface area in the world and that it provides the drinking water for 600,000 people who live along its shores?

