Carlton man indicted on federal child porn charges
Stephan Hansen is accused of sexually abusing six young children and taking explicit photos and videos.
CARLTON — A man accused of sexually abusing multiple young children and creating child pornography could face significant time in federal prison.
A grand jury in late May indicted Stephan Jeremiah Hansen, 29, of Carlton, on four counts of production and attempted production of child pornography. The federal charges are in addition to the 16 felony counts Hansen already faces in State District Court.
Court documents allege that Hansen abused at least six children, with law enforcement seizing electronic devices that contained photos and videos of at least five of the victims. Hansen also was a licensed foster care provider, though the Carlton County Attorney's Office indicated last summer that none of the identified victims were foster children.
The Carlton County Sheriff's Office began investigating Hansen in March 2022 after the St. Paul Police Department reported that a "non-consensual picture was taken of a juvenile in a bathroom stall at the Children's Museum in St. Paul."
Hansen's phone was later seized pursuant to a search warrant, as were the contents of his iCloud account. Investigators said they ultimately identified approximately 99 images and eight videos containing child sexual abuse material.
A criminal complaint states that the material appeared to be homemade, as it was not associated with any known child pornography, and investigators were able to confirm the identities of the victims and the locations where the abuse occurred.
In an interview, Hansen allegedly admitted to sexually abusing the children, who were known to him, and producing the pornographic content. He reportedly told investigators he could not recall how long he had been doing it, but said his "target range (for the victims) was 3-7 years old."
Hansen was charged in Carlton County in July 2022 with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and five counts each of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, possession of child pornography and use of a minor in a pornographic work.
The federal indictment cites just a small portion of the case: four images of alleged child pornography. However, a conviction would have Hansen facing a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a statutory maximum of 30 years.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Leo Brisbois ordered Hansen, who pleaded not guilty, to remain in federal custody without bail pending trial. A pretrial motion hearing is scheduled for Aug. 7 in Duluth.
Hansen has yet to enter a plea in the state case, with his next appearance before Judge Amy Lukasavitz set for July 31.
While authorities said there were no foster children in Hansen's home at the time of his arrest, the Fond du Lac Foster Care Licensing and Placement Agency requested a suspension of his license. That was granted in early October, according to Minnesota Department of Human Services records.
To get help
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.
National Sexual Assault Hotline:24/7 hotline: 800-656-4673
Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse (CASDA):serves Duluth, Superior and Ashland, Bayfield and Douglas counties; 24/7 hotline 800-649-2921; submit a help request at casda.org/get-help
Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault (PAVSA):serves southern St. Louis County; 24/7 hotline 218-726-1931
Sexual Assault Program of Northern St. Louis County:serves northern St. Louis County; 218-749-4725; leave a message and an advocate will be contacted 24/7
Family Pathways:serves Carlton and Pine counties; 24/7 hotline 800-338-7233
Support Within Reach:serves Aitkin and Itasca counties; hotline 866-747-5008
North Shore Horizons:serves Lake County; 24/7 hotline 218-834-5924
Violence Prevention Center:serves Cook County; 24/7 hotline 218-387-1237
Friends Against Abuse:serves Koochiching County; 24/7 hotline 888-344-3264
Fond du Lac Reservation:24/7 hotline 218-348-1817
Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa:Grand Portage Human Services 218-475-2453
Bois Forte Tribal Government–Victim Services Program:emergency cell 218-248-0067
