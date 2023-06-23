Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Canisteo Mine Pit will finally get fix to rising water

The bonding bill will help fund nearly $9 million. Without a permanent fix or continued pumping, water would begin to slowly spill over the top of the pit by late 2023 or 2024.

Small community near mine pit cloudy day
If water levels were allowed to rise in the Canisteo Mine Pit, this is the point where the water would overflow.
Clint Austin / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Today at 12:00 PM

BOVEY — A permanent fix to control rising water levels in an old Iron Range mine pit is on the way.

As part of this year’s bonding bill, the Minnesota Legislature approved $8.875 million for the construction of an overflow outlet on the Canisteo Mine Pit, a series of abandoned open-pit iron ore mines next to Bovey.

Since 1980, the pit’s water levels have been increasing 5-7 feet per year, except for a few years in the 2010s when two now-bankrupt mining companies pumped water out of the pits and this spring’s pumping by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Canisteo Mine Pit.jpg
Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

The DNR has been trying to keep water from exceeding 1,318 feet above sea level, the point at which drainage tile installed to protect Bovey in 2011 is overwhelmed. If water levels exceed 1,324 feet, water will flow over the lowest section of the pit’s rim.

"Without pumping, the DNR estimates water would rise at a slow rate, and the pit would naturally overtop by late 2023 or in 2024," the DNR said on its website. "If the pit water level were to reach the overtopping elevation, water runout would occur slowly with surface water flowing at the lowest elevations along the pit rim."

Canisteo Mine Pit water levels.jpg
Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

But with nearly $9 million in funding on hand, the DNR is putting the project out for bid. Construction could begin as soon as this fall, Mike Liljegren, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources division of land and minerals assistant director, said in a video update on the project.

“We will be working now on a timeframe to start the construction of the outlet, which we have completely designed and ready to go,” Liljegren said.

The DNR plans to install the outlet — a culvert on the west end of the pit — at 1,305 feet to keep water levels from going any higher than that. It’ll use gravity to carry water from the Canisteo Pit under County Highway 61 into a wetland complex, where it will flow naturally through the West Hill and Lind pits and finally the Prairie River, the News Tribune previously reported.

“So it would ultimately be a drop-control structure going through sand filtration, ultimately flowing out through the Prairie River,” Liljegren said.

Small community near mine pit cloudy day
The community of Bovey sits next to the Canisteo Mine Pit.
Clint Austin / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune

The sand filter was added to the design after zebra mussels were discovered in the pit last fall. That discovery made pumping water out of the pit last winter more difficult.

The invasive species can cause expensive damage to water intake pipes and can reduce or block water flow into intake pipes, and moving the infested water would also spread the zebra mussels to other lakes.

But zebra mussel larvae, called veligers, drop out of the water column below a certain temperature, allowing the DNR to pump water in the winter.

The DNR said it stopped May 14 after water temperatures reached 48 degrees for four consecutive days.

“Turning off the pumps before zebra mussels reproduce helps ensure that veligers are not carried to downstream waters,” the DNR said.

Water levels fell by more than 2.5 feet from pumping. The DNR expects the water will rise another 3 feet by winter. Pumping will likely resume ahead of construction on the outlet.

Small community near mine pit cloudy day
Michael Liljegren, of St. Paul, assistant director of Mine Permitting and Coordination with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Division of Lands and Minerals, looks over a section of abandoned railway adjacent to the Canisteo Mine Pit on Aug. 24.
Clint Austin / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune
