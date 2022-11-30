Candidates to request recounts in tight Minnesota House District 3A, 3B races

ST. PAUL — The five-member State Canvassing Board certified the Nov. 8 election results Tuesday and adopted a post-election review that included House districts 3A and 3B in northern Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State, incumbent Robert Ecklund, DFL-International Falls, received 15 (or 0.07%) fewer votes than his opponent, Roger Skraba, a Republican from Ely, in the House District 3A race. Ecklund confirmed with the News Tribune on Nov. 9 that he intends to request a publicly funded recount.

House District 3B incumbent Mary Murphy, DFL-Hermantown, received 35 (or 0.16%) fewer votes than her opponent Natalie Zeleznikar, a Republican from Duluth, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State. Murphy confirmed she intends to request a recount in that race.

Candidates must submit their request for recounts by Dec. 1.

This story was updated at 8:24 a.m. Nov. 30 with confirmation from Rep. Mary Murphy that she would seek a recount. It was originally posted at 4:44 p.m. Nov. 29.