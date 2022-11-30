SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Candidates to request recounts in tight Minnesota House District 3A, 3B races

The state canvassing board approved the General Election results at its meeting Tuesday.

Election 2022 in United States
Election 2022 in United States
gguy - stock.adobe.com
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
November 30, 2022 08:24 AM
ST. PAUL — The five-member State Canvassing Board certified the Nov. 8 election results Tuesday and adopted a post-election review that included House districts 3A and 3B in northern Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State, incumbent Robert Ecklund, DFL-International Falls, received 15 (or 0.07%) fewer votes than his opponent, Roger Skraba, a Republican from Ely, in the House District 3A race. Ecklund confirmed with the News Tribune on Nov. 9 that he intends to request a publicly funded recount.

Roger Skraba
Local
PREVIOUSLY: Skraba unseats Ecklund by 37 votes in state's largest House district, according to unofficial results
According to the Secretary of State, the race falls within the parameters of a publicly funded recount.
November 09, 2022 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten

House District 3B incumbent Mary Murphy, DFL-Hermantown, received 35 (or 0.16%) fewer votes than her opponent Natalie Zeleznikar, a Republican from Duluth, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State. Murphy confirmed she intends to request a recount in that race.

Candidates must submit their request for recounts by Dec. 1.

people talking with candiadates
Local
PREVIOUSLY: Republican edges longest-serving woman in Minnesota Legislature by 35 votes, according to unofficial results
Zeleznikar unseated Murphy in House 3B by margin of 50.01%-49.85%.
November 09, 2022 11:59 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten

This story was updated at 8:24 a.m. Nov. 30 with confirmation from Rep. Mary Murphy that she would seek a recount. It was originally posted at 4:44 p.m. Nov. 29.

Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing & Technical Communication, with minors in Advertising and Creative Writing from Metropolitan State University, in addition to a two-year professional paid internship as reporter/editor of the student newspaper.

She is an award-winning professional writer, photographer and editor based in rural Minnesota. Over the past decade, Brielle Bredsten has contributed more than 1,000 articles, feature stories, non-profit press-releases, photographs and columns. Her work has been published in several community newspapers.

Send her story tips, feedback or just say hi at bbredsten@duluthnews.com.
