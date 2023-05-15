99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Canadian forest fires spur air-quality alert for northern Minnesota

People with health issues may be impacted as smoke hovers near ground level.

Fire-smoke-california-Aug-24-2020-B_S.jpg
Bands of smoke from California wildfires glow orange at sunset in Minnesota on Aug. 23, 2020.
Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 3:58 PM

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air-quality alert for the northern half of Minnesota from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.

Wildfires in western Canada are sending smoke east and noticeable haze will be seen across the region Tuesday.

A cold front is expected to sweep across the state Tuesday and bring the smoke with it, with sinking air behind the front bringing the smoke to ground level.

The alert includes all of the state roughly north of a line from Ortonville, along the South Dakota border, to Pine City, in Pine County. People in the affected area may see and smell smoke even though the fires are far away.

People in sensitive groups are encouraged to reduce outdoor physical activities, take more breaks or do less intense activities to reduce their exposure. People with asthma should follow their asthma action plan and keep their rescue inhaler nearby.

The fine-particle pollution from wildfire smoke can irritate eyes, nose and throat and cause coughing, chest tightness, shortness of breath, dizziness or fatigue for older people, children, people with asthma and people with heart disease, high blood pressure or diabetes.

Smoke particles are small enough that they can be breathed deeply into lungs and enter the bloodstream. This can lead to illnesses such as bronchitis or aggravate existing chronic heart and lung diseases, triggering heart palpitations, asthma attacks, heart attacks and strokes.

Parts of western Canada are extremely dry. Alberta has seen more than 426 wildfires so far this year. In neighboring British Columbia, there have been 179 fires so far this year.

