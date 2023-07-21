Canadian diver dies in Pike Lake

CANOSIA TOWNSHIP — A 31-year-old Canadian man died while diving in Pike Lake on Friday.

According to a news release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, emergency personnel were dispatched to the Pike Lake Public Access in Canosia Township at approximately 10:23 a.m. for a report of a man who had gone under water.

The Pike Lake Public Water Access in Canosia Township as seen Friday afternoon. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The man, who was scuba diving with another person near the dock area, was observed requesting assistance to the dock before slipping under the water. He was taken out of the water within minutes by his partner and a nearby witness, and lifesaving efforts were applied but unsuccessful.

The victim, who was listed as being from Alberta, Canada, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has been withheld pending notification of family. The cause of death is still under investigation.

A wooden sign at the Pike Lake Public Water Access in Canosia Township as seen Friday afternoon. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Emergency personnel from the Canosia Township Volunteer Fire Department, St. Louis County Rescue Squad and Mayo Ambulance joined the sheriff's office in assisting at the scene.