Campfires banned in Boundary Waters as fire danger grows with drought

The Forest Service, Minnesota DNR, counties and tribes have enacted joint burning restrictions.

Due to unusually dry conditions, campfires are banned in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness until further notice and are restricted to developed areas with fire rings across much of Northeastern Minnesota.
Steve Kuchera / 2019 file / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 10:23 AM

DULUTH — Fires are banned in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness starting Wednesday as a drought continues to spread across the Northland with little rainfall since April.

The Superior National Forest is banning fires in the wilderness and limiting all other fires, including campfires and charcoal grills, to designated developed areas with fire rings, such as drive-to public and private campgrounds and resorts and private homes and cabins. Gas and propane stoves are still allowed in all areas.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, St. Louis, Cook, Carlton and Lake counties, and the Bois Forte, Grand Portage and Fond du Lac bands of Lake Superior Chippewa are also enacting campfire restrictions at the same time. The DNR also noted that fireworks are banned on all public and private property outside of city limits and that no burning permits will be issued in the affected areas.

Fires also are banned across much of Northwestern Ontario, including the Quetico wilderness area.

The orders will remain in effect until conditions improve, which means until after significant rain falls. So far, that’s not in the forecast.

The Superior National Forest is banning campfires in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and restricting them to developed areas with fire rings across the forest due to worsening drought conditions.
John Myers / File / Duluth News Tribune

Most wildfires that start in Minnesota are caused by humans — most by accidental spreading of small fires, some arson — while lightning is often the second leading cause.

Tom Hall, supervisor of the Superior National Forest, said the national system of moving wildland firefighters where they are needed has left Minnesota crews at home and is sending extra resources to northern Wisconsin and Michigan, where conditions are dry.

341181622_172611455680265_7711788595110366546_n.jpg
“We are about the highest fire danger level of anywhere in the lower 48, so they have sent in extra engines, crews, extra aircraft are on hand,’’ Hall said.

Hall said that, while the northern forest turned green after winter snows melted, that green is hiding very dry conditions for so-called fuels, like leaves, grass, dead trees and twigs on the ground.

“This is an unusual time of year for us to have it so dry’’ he noted, adding that increased restrictions may be imposed if rain doesn't fall soon.

The National Weather Service in Duluth on Tuesday warned of “critical fire weather conditions’’ with very low humidity and winds gusting to 18 mph that could cause rapid spreading of any fire that starts.

After a record snowy winter and a damp April that saw flooding across parts of the Northland, precipitation came to a screeching halt across much of the Arrowhead region, especially St. Louis, Lake and Cook counties. The Weather Service has described the unusually rapid onset of dryness as a “flash drought.”

Moderate drought conditions also exist in parts of east-central and western Minnesota, while abnormally dry conditions persist across most of northern Wisconsin.

So far this month, Duluth has received only 0.04 inches of rain. That’s not even a tenth of an inch. For May and June combined, through June 13, Duluth would normally receive nearly 5 inches of rainfall. This year there’s been just 0.84 inches, not even a full inch.

In what should be one of the region’s rainiest months, lawns are already turning brown and some trees and plants are stressed because of the lack of moisture. Horticulturists say many young trees and plants need an inch of rain or watering weekly to remain healthy, and while lawns might bounce-back when rain returns, stressed trees may not.

The forecast calls for no rain for most of the Northland until Friday evening and Saturday, and even that is just a slight chance.

Violation of the federal campfire grill ban are punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for not more than six months, or both.

For more information, go to fs.usda.gov/superior or dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html .

