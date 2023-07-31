Campaign spending in Duluth mayoral race likely to hit new heights

DULUTH — If campaign donations are any indication, this year’s mayoral race stands to be the most competitive in 16 years, and it’s proving unusually expensive.

Before even reaching the Aug. 8 primary, the two front-runners — incumbent Mayor Emily Larson and her challenger, former local lawmaker Roger Reinert — have raised more than a combined $100,000.

Larson holds the edge with $53,576 in donations through July 24, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Duluth city clerk’s office.

But Reinert isn’t far behind, with his campaign reporting $47,164 in support through July 27.

“I love it,” Larson said of the high engagement level evidenced by the contributions. “I’m completely unsurprised, based on the feedback we’re getting.”

Reinert said supporters already have put up nearly 1,000 yard signs across town, and he has requests for another 200, prompting him to order even more. The demand for yard signs has greatly surpassed his expectations. Reinert noted that in all his previous campaigns for office, his yard sign count had never so much as reached 300.

“Signs don’t vote, but they do indicate the energy that people have,” he said.

Larson said her campaign has received more than 400 contributions to date.

“Most of the donations to my campaign are small, and I actually love that, because I feel like I know and understand what it means to receive a $25 donation from a working mom with kids in day care. That kind of support is really significant,” she said.

Reinert reported 289 individual contributions to his campaign and noted that none of the donations came from a political party or a political action committee.

Larson views the large number of people contributing to campaigns as a positive sign.

“People are paying attention. There’s nothing at all about these campaign finance reports that surprises me,” she said.

In all, five people have entered Duluth's mayoral race this year, with candidates Julie Mead, Jesse Peterson and Robert Schieve rounding out the field. However, none of those three have reported receiving any campaign contributions.

Reinert referred to the current campaign as “the first competitive race for mayor since 2007,” when Don Ness narrowly won election over Duluth businessman Charlie Bell.

“I think it’s healthy for our community to have more than one well-qualified candidate. And I feel like we’re seeing voters respond to that. At least that’s what I hear: People are really grateful that there’s a meaningful choice this time around,” Reinert said.

Larson agreed.

“We are a deeply engaged community. … You know, I have been door-knocking since January, and people have been paying attention to big issues and very specific concerns," she said. "So, I think what we’re seeing is just a reflection of who Duluth is as a community.

“We have very high expectations of our democracy, of our candidates, of our campaigns, and I think it’s an incredible year for voters, because there’s a very clear choice in these races, and I think voters are showing us that they want the conversation. They’re here for it, and they’re excited to have a real choice and a clear choice,” she said.

Reinert, too, says he takes encouragement from the competitive nature of this year’s mayoral race.

“Small ‘d’ democracy is built on a robust contestation of ideas. And I know it’s uncomfortable for some folks, because there are certainly some who would like an easy path to the November ballot box. But I think it is healthy from a civics standpoint for us to be going through this process,” Reinert said.

He went on to note: “I definitely hear people talking about not just the mayor’s race but the City Council races in a way they haven’t for a long time. And that’s good for us, no matter what happens in November.”