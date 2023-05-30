99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bygones: Wildfires hit the Northland 100 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, May 30, 1983

  • The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's 163-foot ship Peirce arrived in Duluth yesterday afternoon and will be based here this summer. The Peirce will conduct hydrographic surveys in western Lake Superior to verify and revise the nautical charts of the region.
  • The Duluth Rugby Club claimed the Midwest National Championship yesterday in Oak Park, Illinois, by winning its third straight match in the 16-team tournament. The Duluth team defeated Lansing, Michigan, 9-0 in the final to finish two days of play without allowing a goal.

News Tribune, May 30, 1923

  • Forest fires, fanned by high winds, have gone beyond control in Northeastern Minnesota in the last few days. Approximately 75 firefighters, mostly state and national forest rangers, are fighting a fire in the Superior National Forest ten miles north of Kramer, near Wilson Lake.
  • In Northwestern Wisconsin, fires that swept through Douglas County during the last three days have burned about 5,000 acres of timber and brush land. Large numbers of birds and small game are reported to have been destroyed by the fires.
