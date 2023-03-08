99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: West End revitalization plan took shape in 1983

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
March 08, 2023 07:00 AM

News Tribune, March 8, 1983

  • The Duluth City Council yesterday unanimously endorsed the West End revitalization plan, which should begin taking shape this spring. The plan includes renovating storefronts, resolving traffic and parking problems, improving street landscaping, and various other projects that should attract tourists.
  • The Coalition for Emergency Housing is seeking housing for Duluth's homeless to prepare for the closing of the Emergency Housing Shelter later this spring. The coalition is a group of 23 social service agencies, community groups, and church organizations.

News Tribune, March 8, 1923

  • The safety commission of the Duluth chapter of the American Red Cross is working to build a swimming pool that would be accessible to youngsters in the central part of town. The pool would have sanitary water conditions and a competent instructor.
  • The annual call for Duluth Boat Club candidates has been issued and all rowers are asked to be at the Central YMCA on Monday to start practice. Walter Hoover, world's sculling champion, will coach the crews during the first week.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
3489590+tarnowski_mug.jpg
Local
'Impossible to fill her shoes': Colleagues remember Duluth Judge Sally Tarnowski
March 07, 2023 06:34 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
A yellow dump truck hauling mined rock climbs a snow-covered road while hooked up to trolley wires above.snow-covered
Local
Electric mine truck project seeks $10 million from state
March 07, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Duluth loses two leaders — a judge and a councilor
March 07, 2023 08:45 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports