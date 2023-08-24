Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bygones: West Duluth JC Penney opened 100 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).

By Dave Ouse
News Tribune, Aug. 24, 1983

  • A proposal to build a large downtown bus stop for Duluth Transit Authority buses was approved yesterday by the authority. Under the plan, the "super stop" will be built on both sides of Superior Street in front of the Holiday Mall.
  • The Sky Harbor Airport on Park Point has been awarded a $504,000 federal grant for improvement of a runway and construction of a taxiway. The grant will also be used to add runway lights and slope indicators and to relocate a service road.

News Tribune, Aug. 24, 1923

  • J.C. Penney Co., the world's largest chain department store, will open a branch store today at 231 N. Central Ave. in Duluth. The store will carry a complete stock of dry goods, wearing apparel, furnishings, shoes, and notions.
  • Henrik Shipstead, U.S. senator from Minnesota, will speak at Duluth's Labor Day picnic to be held Sept. 3 at Fairmont Park. Besides Shipstead's speech, picnic activities will include a concert, athletic events and dancing in the pavilion during the afternoon and evening.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023). He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
