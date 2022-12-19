Bygones: Voyageurs National Park land transfer approved 40 years ago
News Tribune, Dec. 19, 1982
- Legislation transferring 1,000 acres of Voyageurs National Park land from federal to state jurisdiction was approved last night by the U.S. Senate. According to Sen. David Durenberger, the bill will now go to President Ronald Reagan for his signature.
- Volunteers organized under the name Share will be active in Duluth today, collecting nonperishable food and cash donations for the Duluth Food Shelf. Besides Share, many other organizations are collecting food, clothes, toys, and other gifts for needy people this Christmas.
News Tribune, Dec. 19, 1922
- Christmas shopping and extremely cold weather caused approximately 100,000 riders to patronize Duluth and Superior streetcars last Saturday, according to Herbert Warren, Duluth Street Railway Company general manager. The number of riders established a local record for winter streetcar use.
- Duluth and Detroit made the best showings in the country in the sixth-annual Red Cross Roll Call, with Duluth enrolling more than 10,000 members, an increase of 2,000 from 1921. The Duluth Red Cross chapter includes all of northern Minnesota.
