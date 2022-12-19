SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bygones: Voyageurs National Park land transfer approved 40 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
December 19, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

News Tribune, Dec. 19, 1982

  • Legislation transferring 1,000 acres of Voyageurs National Park land from federal to state jurisdiction was approved last night by the U.S. Senate. According to Sen. David Durenberger, the bill will now go to President Ronald Reagan for his signature.
  • Volunteers organized under the name Share will be active in Duluth today, collecting nonperishable food and cash donations for the Duluth Food Shelf. Besides Share, many other organizations are collecting food, clothes, toys, and other gifts for needy people this Christmas.

News Tribune, Dec. 19, 1922

  • Christmas shopping and extremely cold weather caused approximately 100,000 riders to patronize Duluth and Superior streetcars last Saturday, according to Herbert Warren, Duluth Street Railway Company general manager. The number of riders established a local record for winter streetcar use.
  • Duluth and Detroit made the best showings in the country in the sixth-annual Red Cross Roll Call, with Duluth enrolling more than 10,000 members, an increase of 2,000 from 1921. The Duluth Red Cross chapter includes all of northern Minnesota.
Related Topics: BYGONESHISTORY
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What to read next
SolarGettyImages-901479006.jpg
Local
Duluth garners $1 million in federal funding to explore solar energy options
The city could use a Department of Energy award to make water flow uphill more economically.
December 21, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
A man in an orange jail jumpsuit with a chin-strap beard and goatee sits in a courtroom.
Local
Men who accused another in fatal stabbing of Ashland man may be the killers, defense argues
George Ortiz is accused of stabbing Phillip Dewey Bergquist multiple times before rolling him into the Red River in North Dakota.
December 21, 2022 02:59 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
21dec18_0988.jpg
Local
Wednesday print edition delayed due to USPS delivery issues
Affected News Tribune subscribers can still read the newspaper online at epaper.duluthnewstribune.com.
December 21, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kevin Dupuis, right, the Chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, holds up his new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives tribal license plate given to him by Roger Smith during a ceremony
Local
Fond du Lac, Bois Forte bands unveil tribal license plates raising MMIR awareness
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
December 21, 2022 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler