Bygones: UMD students protested 40 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
We are part of The Trust Project.
News Tribune, Feb. 2, 1983
- Duluth's economy improved substantially in November, perhaps indicating that local recovery from the national recession has begun, according to the authors of the Duluth Business Index. The November index shows a 41% improvement over the index in October 1982.
- About 150 UMD students staged a 45-minute protest at the campus library last evening over recently shortened library hours. UMD officials say the reduced hours are needed to help trim $160,000 from the university's budget by June.
News Tribune, Feb. 2, 1923
- All lake traffic in or out of the Duluth harbor is now stopped by the thick ice in the bay and lake. But there is open water a few miles out, and fishing boats from Two Harbors are still fishing along the North Shore.
- Thirty musicians have already enrolled in Superior's new municipal band, according to Chauncey M. Mills, director. Fifteen positions are still open and need to be filled before the band performs its initial concert in the spring.
Also in today’s episode, an update on a 2001 Duluth murder case and more.
Comfort Systems was saddled with a $40,000-$50,000 bill because of a contractor's mistake that nearly plunged the city into a winter heating crisis.
Gov. Tim Walz approved the relief funds Wednesday. Carlton County also received an undisclosed amount.
Two veteran councilors say they'll call it quits in local politics, for now.